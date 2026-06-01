SupplyOne Acquires Compass Packaging Solutions to Continue New England Expansion

The Massachusetts-based supplier's comprehensive range of protective packaging solutions, along with warehouse and fulfillment services supports SupplyOne's strategic growth initiatives.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SupplyOne, Inc., a leading distributor of custom corrugated and value-added packaging solutions in North America, announced today that it has acquired Compass Packaging Solutions, Inc, a packaging solutions provider based in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Compass Packaging Solutions is SupplyOne’s 48th acquisition since its founding in 1998. (CNW Group/SupplyOne Inc.)

Founded in 2011, Compass Packaging Solutions will continue under the leadership of owner Rick Meissner post-closing. In addition to being a comprehensive provider of custom protective packaging, Compass also provides warehousing, distribution, fulfillment and kitting services to a wide array of customers in the life sciences, semiconductor, technology and defense industries.

"The addition of Compass Packaging Solutions strengthens our presence in New England while adding meaningful capabilities in protective packaging, a key strategic priority for SupplyOne," said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. "In servicing our growing New England business, we have been impressed with Compass's strategic customer approach. The ability to understand customers' business needs is a key differentiating factor of SupplyOne, and Compass has also approached their business with this innovative mindset," added Mr. Renehan.

"Joining forces with SupplyOne enables us to continue delivering on our mission while expanding the resources and capabilities we offer our customers. We are excited to begin this new chapter with a partner who shares our customer-first values." said Rick Meissner, President of Compass Packaging Solutions.

This transaction represents SupplyOne's 48th acquisition and its 3rd in the past three years with a significant protective packaging portfolio, further expanding the company's geographic footprint and strengthening its value-added packaging solutions across North America.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is a value-added packaging distributor with custom corrugated, foam, wood and plastics converting capabilities. Present in over 60 locations across the United States and Canada, SupplyOne delivers tailored products and solutions that help businesses transform and thrive. With a commitment to people first, we prioritize strong partnerships, ensuring each customer receives a unique, personalized experience. Our agility and growth focus drive us to continuously adapt to market needs, while our passion to serve fuels innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions. From optimizing supply chains to enhancing brand presence, we provide expertise and resources that empower businesses to scale with confidence. At SupplyOne, we don't just deliver packaging—we deliver success.

www.supplyone.com

About Compass Packaging Solutions

Compass Packaging Solutions, Inc. is a custom packaging manufacturer and warehouse and fulfillment service provider headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts. Founded in 2011, the company provides complete protective packaging solutions, warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and kitting services. Compass' experience in engineering and manufacturing excellence allows them to deliver custom-tailored designs that streamline client operations. By integrating state-of-the-art manufacturing with turnkey logistics, the firm optimizes packaging performance and enhances overall supply chain efficiency.

cpacksolutions.com

SOURCE SupplyOne Inc.