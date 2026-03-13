SupplyOne Expands in New England with Acquisition of Specialty Packaging

The Connecticut-based distributor's assortment supports SupplyOne in achieving their strategic growth initiatives.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SupplyOne, Inc., a value-added distributor with corrugated converting capabilities, announced today that it has acquired Specialty Packaging, LLC, a packaging solutions distributor based in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Founded in 2012, Specialty Packaging was founded by Chris Orsini and Keith Streib, who will continue to lead the business post-closing. In addition to being a full-service packaging provider, Specialty Packaging has extensive offerings in food packaging including films, trays, bags and corrugated containers.

Specialty Packaging is SupplyOne’s 47th acquisition since its founding in 1998. (CNW Group/SupplyOne Inc.)

Notably, Specialty Packaging's portfolio includes its proprietary SteamRight® microwavable packaging solution, which is designed to allow frozen food products to steam directly within the package. The business also provides a wide range of protective packaging, equipment and service, packaging design, warehousing and logistics to its customers.

"The addition of Specialty Packaging strengthens our presence in New England while adding meaningful capabilities in packaging distribution, food packaging and equipment—two key strategic priorities for SupplyOne," said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. "Chris and Keith have built an organization with a strong customer focus and an excellent reputation in the marketplace. We are excited to welcome their team into SupplyOne and build on their success through our national platform, expanded resources, and an even broader packaging portfolio."

"Joining SupplyOne is an exciting next chapter for our team and our customers," said Chris Orsini, Managing Partner of Specialty Packaging. "SupplyOne's scale, operational strength, and commitment to service excellence will allow us to enhance our breadth of offerings to customers while maintaining the culture and responsiveness that have defined Specialty Packaging since its founding."

Keith Streib, Managing Partner, added, "Becoming part of SupplyOne opens the door to new capabilities, broader product access, and long-term growth opportunities for our customers and employees. We're proud to join an organization that shares our values and vision for the future of packaging solutions."

This transaction represents SupplyOne's 47th acquisition, further expanding the company's geographic footprint and strengthening its portfolio of value-added packaging solutions across North America.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is a value-added packaging distributor with custom corrugated, foam, wood and plastics converting capabilities. Present in over 60 locations across the United States and Canada, SupplyOne delivers tailored products and solutions that help businesses transform and thrive. With a commitment to people first, we prioritize strong partnerships, ensuring each customer receives a unique, personalized experience. Our agility and growth focus drive us to continuously adapt to market needs, while our passion to serve fuels innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions. From optimizing supply chains to enhancing brand presence, we provide expertise and resources that empower businesses to scale with confidence. At SupplyOne, we don't just deliver packaging—we deliver success.

About Specialty Packaging

Specialty Packaging, LLC is a packaging supply and solutions distributor headquartered in East Hartford, Connecticut. Founded in 2012, the company provides packaging products, food packaging solutions, equipment sales, and integrated supply programs to customers across a range of industries. With a strong focus on service, reliability, and operational efficiency, Specialty Packaging helps customers optimize packaging performance while supporting their broader supply chain objectives.

