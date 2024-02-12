Support charities this Random Acts of Kindness Day, says Human Appeal

News provided by

Human Appeal

12 Feb, 2024, 08:40 ET

Leading not-for-profit organization calls for increased public support amid sector-wide decline in voluntary workers.

  •  Americans gave 1.7% of their incomes to charity in 2022, the lowest level since 1995.
  • 47% of Americans say their charitable giving will be affected by inflation over the holidays, a recent WalletHub survey found.
  • Human Appeal's 2023 whitepaper revealed one third (33%) of all US volunteers have had to cut back on their charitable time.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Appeal, a leading non-profit, encourages the public to support their local charity this Random Acts of Kindness Day (17th February) to increase awareness of the challenges faced by NGOs and charities.

Continue Reading
Human Appeal highlights top three means for Random Acts of Kindness Day on 17 February.
Human Appeal highlights top three means for Random Acts of Kindness Day on 17 February.

In 2022, a Giving USA report revealed that Americans gave 1.7% of their incomes to charity, representing the lowest level since 1995. Equally, 47% of Americans revealed their charitable giving would be affected by inflation in advance of the holiday season. Human Appeal's own whitepaper revealed that one third of all volunteers have had to cut back on their charitable time to prioritize paid work.

In response to these alarming figures, Human Appeal calls for increased public engagement and support for charities on Random Acts of Kindness Day, to address challenges facing the third sector and remind the public of the vital role played by organizations of all sizes.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO at Human Appeal, comments: "It's clear the non-profit sector is facing numerous headwinds. These are difficult times for so many, which make random acts of kindness all the more important to remind ourselves of the power of community. This is why we're calling on the public to embrace the positive ethos of Random Acts of Kindness Day by lending a helping hand to charities. These organizations are essential lifelines, supporting the most vulnerable communities at home and abroad."

By extending an invitation to actively participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day, Human Appeal is highlighting the opportunity to make a tangible impact, supporting charities by fostering positivity and community action through individual action. Whether it's donating for a winter coat, sponsoring a meal, or volunteering time, each act of kindness significantly contributes to sustaining charities during these challenging times.

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity's fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate humanitarian relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.
Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.
Tel: 877 225 2251
For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org, or contact: [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338545/Human_Appeal_highlights_2024.jpg

SOURCE Human Appeal

Also from this source

Human Appeal announces Comedy Takeover tour expansion to USA

Human Appeal announces Comedy Takeover tour expansion to USA

International humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal announced the launch of its annual Comedy Takeover, set to take place across six US cities for...

HUMAN APPEAL SENDS AID TO LIBYA TO AVERT HUNGER AND DISEASE FROM DEADLY FLOODING

Over 10,000 people are missing after Storm Daniel tore through Libya on September 10th, triggering deadly flooding. More than 11,000 people have been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.