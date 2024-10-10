Support Experience Awards Recognize Excellence in Customer Support Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, a leader in Support Experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability, has announced the winners and finalists of the 2024 Support Experience Awards. The awards celebrate organizations, teams, and individuals who have made exceptional strides in transforming customer support with tangible business outcomes, while elevating customer and employee experiences.

2024 Support Experience Awards, hosted by SupportLogic

Now in its second year, the Support Experience Awards received over 50 submissions, highlighting innovative approaches that set new standards in the industry. A panel of expert judges, including Al Hahn, David Kay, Judith Platz, and Francoise Tourniaire, evaluated each submission based on creativity, innovation, process improvements, and measurable results.

"We celebrate and are inspired by the organizations and individuals who have elevated the support industry," said Judith Platz, Chief Customer Officer at SupportLogic. "This year's winners and finalists didn't just tell us what they achieved—they showed it with powerful metrics that highlight the true impact of their innovations. By showcasing these exceptional achievements, we hope to encourage others to push the boundaries of support excellence."

The winners were announced at the SX Live: Support Experience Conference , where industry leaders gathered to dive deep and learn about AI solutions shaping the future of customer support.

2024 Support Experience Awards Winners and Finalists:

AI Innovation

Winner : Coveo

: Coveo Finalists: Red Hat, Salesloft

Technology Adoption

Winner: NICE

Self-Service

Winner : Siemens

: Siemens Finalists: Alteryx, Zywave

Customer Experience

Winner : Bandwidth

: Bandwidth Finalist: Siemens

Organization Influence

Winner: UIPath

Employee Experience

Winner : Siemens

: Siemens Finalists: Autodesk, Flickr

Customer Hero

Winners: Frank Shapiro , Salesforce, and Andrew Martin , Zywave

Transformational Executive

Winners: Ryan Mathews , NetApp, and Jerry Stalick , Delinia

Nominations for next year's awards will open in early 2025. Stay up to date at www.sxlive.com .

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic is the leader in support experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability. The SupportLogic SX platform enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer, protect customer relationships, and retain revenue. Using predictive and generative AI, SupportLogic extracts and analyzes customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations, content, and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic helps global enterprises like Salesforce, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn, and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SupportLogic