Support for Veterans Makes Dominion Energy a Top Military-Friendly Employer

We take pride in our efforts to recruit, hire, train and support military service members, their spouses, and their families. Those efforts include:

Hiring troops for civilian jobs. One in five new hires at Dominion Energy is a veteran. The company helped launch the Troops to Energy Jobs program, which helps veterans with the training and support they need to transition successfully to civilian life and creates pathways to success in a rewarding energy sector career. Dominion Energy also participates in Virginia's HIRE VETS NOW Fellowship Program which helps servicemen and women transition out of the military through 12 weeks of work experience and industry training.

Supporting employees in the National Guard and Reserves. In recent weeks, Dominion Energy renewed its commitment to military personnel by re-signing a statement of support for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The company pays 100 percent salary differential for up to five years for deployed military employees. It extends benefits for up to five years to cover deployed military employees and their dependents, and it provides three weeks of paid time off for Guard and Reserve duty on top of vacation and sick leave.

Advocating for veterans' charities. Dominion Energy is the title sponsor of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic – a PGA TOUR Champions playoff tournament and the Richmond, Va. , region's largest single fundraising event. During the tournament's first three years, more than $1.8 million was donated to area charities, with net proceeds directed towards veterans' organizations.

Providing energy assistance to veterans. Nearly 5,000 veterans facing financial hardship or crisis have received bill assistance in the past four years through our EnergyShare program. In addition, Dominion Energy partnered with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to launch 100 Homes 100 Vets, a year-long effort to provide qualified Virginia veterans with free energy efficiency upgrades that will lead to savings on their energy bills. The initiative is culminating with a weatherization and playground project at LZ Grace Warriors Retreat in Virginia Beach .

Providing resilient energy service to military bases. Through the company's base privatization initiative, Dominion Energy is helping the U.S. Department of Defense achieve energy resiliency through our Base of Tomorrow concept, which reduced vulnerabilities by integrating and optimizing the way energy is generated, delivered and managed. Since 2004, we have privatized electric service at 10 military installations, including Fort Belvoir , Fort Lee and Fort Hood.

Helping educate military-connected families. Dominion Energy is providing full tuition and other assistance to 13 military families attending community college across Virginia through a $300,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The Dominion Energy Fellows Program is open to active-duty service members and veterans, as well as their spouses and dependents.

Attracting, developing and retaining veteran employees. The Dominion Energy Veterans Resource Group builds on the company's efforts to attract and develop those who have served in the armed forces and provide support to the military, veterans and their families.

Dominion Energy has a long history of supporting active-duty military and veterans. Beginning as early as World War I, when our employees sent care packages, we have focused on those who serve our country.

For more information about how Dominion Energy supports military veterans, please visit: dominionenergy.com/ourpromise/veterans-and-military.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dominionenergy.com

