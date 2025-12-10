Supporting Scalable Innovation: Hum Capital Delivers $2M Growth Facility to Luminit

Unlocking Working Capital to Meet Expanding Customer Demand

Luminit is experiencing increasing business momentum across its markets, driven by the industry's shift toward next-generation optical systems. As manufacturing commitments from key customers expand, Luminit sought a capital solution that would support rising production needs while preserving ownership and financial stability ahead of its upcoming Series A fundraising.

After a detailed review of Luminit's accounts receivable and inventory, Hum Capital structured a revolving, asset-based line of credit of up to $2 million. This financing provides Luminit with:

Flexible working capital that scales with production cycles

that scales with production cycles Non-dilutive growth funding , enabling continued investment in core optical technologies

, enabling continued investment in core optical technologies Enhanced ability to respond quickly to customer demand and delivery schedules

A cost-efficient borrowing structure tied to real manufacturing activity

With this facility, Luminit can confidently ramp production, accelerate deliveries, and expand capacity to support its rapidly growing customer base.

A Partnership Built on Transparency and Strategic Alignment

Throughout underwriting and structuring, Hum Capital worked closely with Luminit's leadership to ensure the financing matched the company's operational tempo, manufacturing economics, and long-term growth objectives. The result is a capital solution that strengthens Luminit's supply-chain resilience, improves working-capital efficiency, and enhances the company's position as it prepares for its Series A round.

About Luminit

Luminit is a US industry leader in advanced light-management solutions, developing proprietary light-shaping, holographic, and optical technologies used across Defense, Aerospace, Automotive and Industrial applications. With a commitment to advanced Roll to Roll holographic manufacturing, Luminit enables customers to harness light with unmatched precision and performance.

Media Contact:

Sean Mosley

[email protected]

SOURCE Luminit Inc.