SupportLogic Acquires xFind and its Precision Answer Engine to Set a New Standard for Support Experience

Precision-guided RAG technology serves as a unified knowledge copilot, delivering instant, accurate technical answers to improve customer experience and operational efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the leader in Support Experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability, today announced it has acquired xFind, a pioneer in precision-guided RAG knowledge technology. SupportLogic has integrated xFind's technology into its SX management platform, providing end-customers with the right answers more quickly and accurately. These capabilities allow support teams to significantly reduce response times, speed up troubleshooting and issue diagnosis, deflect more cases to self-service channels, improve resolution accuracy, and elevate the overall customer support experience.

Large Language Models (LLMs) are transforming how we interact with data and knowledge, driving a surge in Generative AI business applications, especially in customer support. According to a TSIA survey, 64% of support services organizations plan to experiment with GenAI technology to accelerate root cause analysis in the next six months. However, today's LLMs often lack domain-specific knowledge needed for complex technical support.

Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) has emerged as a promising solution to address these challenges by enabling AI systems to securely use an organization's proprietary information alongside the public data available through an LLM. However, the common RAG architecture used by most applications today faces several drawbacks, including:

Poor answer accuracy and lack of a training feedback loop

Lengthy time required to train complex or domain-specific models

High maintenance costs for technologies and skilled data scientists

xFind solves these challenges using a precision-guided RAG architecture, providing accurate answers for complex, domain-specific queries. In a robust benchmark test against OpenAI's artificial data amplifier (ADA) model, xFind returned 44% fewer wrong answers and 15% more correct answers for technical domain-specific applications like customer support.

xFind will allow SupportLogic customers to ask simple questions that query any organizational data source, such as CRM systems and knowledge bases, and provide a concise, accurate answer in real-time. xFind also requires significantly less effort to deploy and maintain and can be ready for use in production in just a few hours.

"SupportLogic's mission is to improve the support experience for both support agents and customers," said Karan Sood, CPO of SupportLogic. "xFind precision-guided RAG architecture offers a compelling solution for delivering fast, accurate answers for technical searches, while enhancing collective knowledge. I'm proud to welcome xFind to the SupportLogic family."

"We are very excited to be joining SupportLogic," said Sariel Moshe, Co-Founder and CPO of xFind. "We are in the early stages of AI market adoption for companies with complex support to improve service quality and efficiency, and the market opportunity is massive. One of the most exciting use cases for AI is to utilize knowledge garnered directly from support interactions to solve customer issues in real-time and turn the support process into proactive knowledge creation."

"It's clear that Generative AI will drive a wave of automation and process improvements across customer support and services. Providing the right knowledge is key to improving outcomes for customers and agents," said John Ragsdale, Distinguished Researcher and VP of Technology Ecosystems at TSIA. "xFind solves a critical technical challenge for complex support and, by joining forces with SupportLogic, will greatly benefit enterprises looking to raise the bar for support experience and accelerate AI adoption."

"We are focused on delivering the best customer experiences across both self-service and assisted support channels. xFind helps our customers and agents become more knowledgeable and find the right answers faster, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency," said Vineet Puri, SVP and Co-Head, Global Client Services, Cvent. "As a customer of both xFind and SupportLogic, we are happy to see them join together to help us deliver an even greater impact for our employees and customers."

xFind is generally available for purchase today and can be deployed alongside SupportLogic and embedded within popular support ticketing systems like Salesforce and Zendesk.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic is the leader in support experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability. The SupportLogic SX platform enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer, protect customer relationships and retain revenue. Using predictive and generative AI, SupportLogic extracts and analyzes customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations, content and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Salesforce, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com.

About xFind

xFind's mission is to supercharge every business interaction with the most relevant organizational knowledge. xFind has developed advanced AI technologies to extract knowledge from across all organizational sources and generate precise answers with the highest confidence through any customer-facing system, including CRMs, customer portals, and chatbots. xFind is currently being used by several leading enterprises including Cvent and Checkpoint Software. To learn more, visit xfind.ai.

