SupportLogic Launches Account Health Insights to Power B2B Expansion Strategies

Customer success outcomes in B2B often depend on delivering a good support experience, according to The Technology and Services Industry Association (TSIA) . In particular, lower resolution times and high assisted support satisfaction correlate to higher renewal rates. In addition, knowing when and how to expand an account is critical to growth.

SupportLogic's Expand module brings real-time account health visibility to account management teams, helping them identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities, monitor customer satisfaction, and act on early warning signs that may signal potential issues or churn risks. The new features of Expand provide a comprehensive view of account health, combining insights from multiple data sources, allowing teams to take proactive measures for growth.

Key features of SupportLogic Expand include:

Account Health Score : A unified score that reflects the overall health of the customer relationship, combining sentiment data, support history, and product usage signals.

: A unified score that reflects the overall health of the customer relationship, combining sentiment data, support history, and product usage signals. Account Commercial Signals : New commercial signals that significantly enhance customer retention, drive revenue growth, and foster long-term customer loyalty. Signals include : Churn risk, renewal likelihood, competitive consideration, expansion opportunity, price sensitivity, license upgrades and downgrades.

: New commercial signals that significantly enhance customer retention, drive revenue growth, and foster long-term customer loyalty. Account Summarization : Generative AI-based automated summaries that capture the status of key accounts, making it easy for account managers to stay informed.

: Generative AI-based automated summaries that capture the status of key accounts, making it easy for account managers to stay informed. Account Alerts : Real-time alerts for changes in account health, including early warnings on potential churn or upsell opportunities.

: Real-time alerts for changes in account health, including early warnings on potential churn or upsell opportunities. Account CRM Widget : Seamless integration into popular CRM platforms, enabling account managers to view account health directly from their CRM dashboards.

: Seamless integration into popular CRM platforms, enabling account managers to view account health directly from their CRM dashboards. Integration with Gainsight CS: Built-in compatibility with leading Customer Success platforms like Gainsight CS, offering streamlined workflows for customer success and account management teams.

"Enterprises face growing pressure to not only retain but also expand existing account relationships," said John Ragsdale, Distinguished Researcher and VP of Technology Ecosystems at TSIA. "Leveraging actionable insights from customer interactions, such as support and usage data, is now critical for identifying upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Tools like SupportLogic Expand are helping to drive this shift to data-driven account management, reshaping how companies approach both retention and growth to stay competitive and deliver greater customer value."

"With the Expand module, we're empowering account teams to drive more strategic growth by giving them the insights they need to act quickly on key accounts," said Karan Sood, Chief Product Officer of SupportLogic. "It's about more than retention — we're helping teams uncover hidden opportunities for expansion, keeping customers engaged and happy."

"Rich customer signals that are captured from support interactions such as sentiment, product usage and customer needs are extremely helpful to guide upsell and expansion opportunities," said Jerry Stalick, SVP of Support at Delinea. "We have been leveraging these signals in SupportLogic for some time. We're excited to use the new account health insights in the SupportLogic Expand module to better predict renewal likelihood and expansion opportunities coming through Support that our team can act on to protect customer revenue and increase our ARR."

SupportLogic Expand is generally available and will be showcased at the Support Experience Conference hosted by SupportLogic on October 8, 2024.

