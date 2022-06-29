SupportLogic Launches Agent Coaching and Evaluation (ACE) Application to Improve Support Staff Retention

The new AI platform features drive greater manager productivity, enhanced employee engagement, and increased CSAT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the world's first support experience (SX™) platform , today announced the availability of new functionality: Agent Coaching and Evaluation (ACE). This new feature set is available today in SX Elevate , an application module within the SupportLogic SX Platform.

Today, efficiently onboarding, properly training and improving agent retention rates are critical elements towards reducing support center costs and driving higher customer satisfaction. However, legacy systems lack the ability to analyze the unstructured data inside support interactions to identify opportunities to both correct agent issues and reward strong performance. The highly manual nature of traditional case and agent review processes leaves teams in reactive, "firefighting" mode and can lead to agent burnout, higher attrition rates, and a degradation of the customer experience.

"The 'great resignation' and the 'great talent reshuffle' have affected support organizations as much, if not more, than any other part of the workforce," said John Ragsdale, Distinguished Researcher and VP of Technology Ecosystems at TSIA. "Couple that with a potentially volatile economy and it has become clear that now, more than ever, support leaders must invest in innovative technology to keep employees engaged and informed, so that they can significantly improve the customer experience and eliminate the high costs associated with agent attrition."

SupportLogic ACE is designed to solve the issues around agent and case quality monitoring. ACE makes the process of reviewing cases and evaluating agents as simple as possible. In addition, managers can rarely review more than a tiny percentage of an agent's caseload to find "teachable moments" and other opportunities to gather real feedback against both company support protocols as well as soft skills.

Leveraging SupportLogic's SX platform, driven by AI and machine learning, ACE analyzes 100% of a user's cases to find the ideal cases to review and the preferred mix of positive, negative, and neutral interactions to provide real-time coaching. ACE users can quickly build a review rubric, or simply allow the platform to select cases - no rubric necessary to get started immediately. It also allows managers to continuously engage with agents, driving more constructive dialogue and reducing agent burnout while increasing employee satisfaction and retention.

SupportLogic ACE also includes:

Sample rubrics and a simple tool for creating and deploying case evaluation rubrics

Auto selection of relevant cases with good, bad, and neutral "interesting moments" to review

In-line suggestions for coaching inside each case, and a streamlined review process wizard

Agent scorecard capabilities to track progress over time

"One of the biggest barriers to providing useful, consistent feedback and coaching to agents is the inability to manually gather pertinent coaching moments that are buried inside case interactions," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic. "The beauty of our platform and ACE is that it reads 100% of cases - providing a far more robust series of insights about how support engineers are truly performing. This allows managers to stay continuously engaged and offer help and coaching right when it's needed. This leads to not just better performing support teams, but also happier agents and higher employee retention."

SupportLogic Agent Coaching & Evaluation is available today for users of SX Elevate. View an in-depth discussion around the ACE functionality HERE . Or to see a demo of ACE or other SupportLogic solutions, visit www.supportlogic.com .

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

