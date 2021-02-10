SupportLogic Launches Agent SX to Improve Customer Service and Team Collaboration

Today, there's a clear opportunity for organizations to utilize artificial intelligence to improve agent performance and enhance overall customer service. Agent agility is key. According to the latest "State of Service" Report by Salesforce , the use of AI to boost agent productivity has risen by one-third (from 24% to 32%) since 2018.

With SupportLogic Agent SX , professionals that engage directly with customers can now view customer sentiments on their own cases and set up alerts when interesting events such as negative sentiments are detected. They can also predict the likelihood that a case may be escalated.

Agent SX provides an easy-to-use console that delivers context and insights on backlog cases to improve the quality of agents' responses. In addition, it can adjust future case loads and provides real-time performance metrics and coaching.

SupportLogic was initially developed to augment support ticketing systems by extracting underlying customer sentiment signals from unstructured data using NLP and surfacing insights and predictions. Support managers and executives use this intelligence to prioritize and assign cases to the right agents and preemptively prevent escalations.

New capabilities in the February release include:

Agent console: a modern dashboard for support agents that provides proactive coaching

a modern dashboard for support agents that provides proactive coaching Continuous prioritization: stack rank cases in real-time based on urgency and customer sentiment

stack rank cases in real-time based on urgency and customer sentiment Case guidance: prompt agents to act on meaningful signals; distinct from metadata driven 'CRM case status'

prompt agents to act on meaningful signals; distinct from metadata driven 'CRM case status' Predictive alerts: agents can subscribe to alerts such as when a case is likely to be escalated

"SupportLogic Agent SX gives us a 24x7 coaching and decision engine for our entire support team," said Giri Iyer, SVP Global Customer Support and Success, Rubrik. "By extending the ability to predict and understand the factors driving escalation and customer churn to all of our agents, we will get a multiplier effect on the value of SupportLogic and improve our customer service experience."

"Support agents play a critical role in serving as the face of a company. Providing a positive customer experience is critical to protect and expand revenue streams in a subscription business model," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic. "Today we are extending our intelligence platform for the first time to directly help agents so that they can deliver an exceptional service experience on a daily basis."

SupportLogic Agent SX leverages the core SupportLogic SX Platform and also augments a company's investments in support ticketing systems and collaboration software. To learn more visit: https://www.supportlogic.io/products/agent-sx/

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first continuous service experience (SX) platform that enables companies to understand and act on the voice of the customer in real-time to immediately improve service delivery and build healthy and profitable customer relationships. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data across multiple service channels and provides recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Qlik, Nutanix, Databricks and Rubrik transform their support organizations and evolve from reactive to proactive service delivery. To learn more, visit supportlogic.io .

