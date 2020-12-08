SupportLogic Launches Predictive Alerts to Reduce Support Escalations and Improve Visibility of Customer Health

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the world's first intelligent support platform for customer support and success teams, announced today the launch of Predictive Alerts with its December product release. Predictive Alerts continuously monitor support conversations and proactively notify individuals and teams about customer escalation risk to reduce reaction time and enable broader customer health visibility for business leaders across the enterprise.

Support organizations have traditionally relied on CRM and ticketing systems for case tracking. These systems of record use rule-based alerts that rely on metadata, creating noise for recipients who often ignore the alerts. The result is that important and actionable customer signals often get lost amid support interactions.

SupportLogic Predictive Alerts extract clean customer intent signals and deliver clear recommendations for action. Predictive Alerts are powered by natural language processing (NLP) and are content and context aware to infer customer sentiment from both structured and unstructured data. The alert engine is highly configurable and enables collaboration across teams outside of the ticketing systems.

Enhancements in the December release include:

Predictive triggers : Gain visibility of cases likely to be escalated and SLAs likely to be missed

: Gain visibility of cases likely to be escalated and SLAs likely to be missed Real-time VOC triggers : Harness real-time customer sentiment scores, product feedback, identification of churn risk, customers needing attention

: Harness real-time customer sentiment scores, product feedback, identification of churn risk, customers needing attention Collaboration : Easily configure system wide and personal alerts, use preferred messaging tools, see tickets outside the ticking system

: Easily configure system wide and personal alerts, use preferred messaging tools, see tickets outside the ticking system Account dashboard : View insights on key customers

: View insights on key customers Event APIs : Drive workflow actions with configurable event APIs

"SupportLogic Predictive Alerts provide a customer sentiment pulse that we can act on in real-time to reduce escalations," said Giri Iyer, SVP Global Customer Support and Success, Rubrik. "Our support managers use alerts daily to prioritize accounts that need intervention and save significant research time, while improving visibility of customer health status across our teams."

"As companies begin to evolve from reactively measuring Voice of the Customer using traditional surveys towards proactively managing it with real-time signals, SupportLogic Predictive Alerts deliver a critical part of the solution," said Krishna Ray Raja, SupportLogic Founder and CEO. "SupportLogic arms customer-facing teams with a new intelligence layer that turns customer signals into recommendations and empowers the right people to act and deliver more value for customers."

"When a customer is in distress it is essential to respond quickly and decisively to mitigate issues before they become more consequential," said Tom Sweeny, CEO of ServiceXRG. "But support teams are often consumed by new ticket volume and can't always respond when needed most. SupportLogic's Predictive Alerts provide the insights and context necessary to triage, prioritize and quickly respond to the most critical customer issues – an essential ingredient for delivering best in class customer experiences."

SupportLogic, which announced its Series A funding in August, 2020, has enabled organizations to reduce their operational costs by 35%, reduce costly customer escalations and appeasements by up to 40%, and reduce mean time to resolution by 25% while helping them to scale their teams and increase customer satisfaction. By leveraging investments in existing ticketing systems, the SupportLogic platform provides prescriptive recommendations, intelligent workflows, and seamless integration with collaboration software. A number of large global companies have adopted SupportLogic's Intelligent Support Platform, including Nutanix, Rubrik, and Databricks.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first intelligent support platform to help companies understand the voice of the customer in real-time using artificial intelligence to extract signals from both structured and unstructured data. SupportLogic provides continuous recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows to enable customers to reduce churn and prevent customer escalations. SupportLogic seamlessly integrates with popular ticketing systems like Salesforce Service Cloud, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Atlassian JIRA, and MS Dynamics. It also works with collaboration software like Slack and Microsoft Teams. To learn more, visit supportlogic.io .

