SupportLogic Launches Voice Connect to Unify Customer Signals and Enhance Post-Sales Support Experience

Integration of voice data expands visibility into support operations, giving businesses a more complete perspective of customer sentiment and experience.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic , a leader in Support Experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability, today announced the launch of Voice Connect, integrating voice signals into its SX platform to provide a unified view of customer interactions.

While Zendesk's 2024 CX Trends report highlights that 71% of organizations rely on digital channels for initial interaction, voice remains the preferred choice for managing escalations and complex issues. In fact, 41% of CX leaders plan to increase phone support budgets in 2024, recognizing that voice is still an indispensable pillar of nuanced, personalized support.

SupportLogic Voice Connect leverages AI-driven speech analytics, natural language processing (NLP), and sentiment detection to monitor omnichannel support interactions. This technology provides a holistic scorecard of the customer's support experience, supporting the proactive identification and tracking of potential support escalations, rich customer sentiment signals like frustration, urgency, and churn risks. Unlike traditional voice analytics tools that rely on simplistic keyword-based scoring, Voice Connect delivers a richer, context-aware and aspect-based sentiment analysis across the entire customer lifecycle. This allows for more accurate insights and next-best-action recommendations to enhance the customer experience.

Key features of Voice Connect include:

Machine learning-driven signal detection within voice call transcripts

Enhanced case scoring that incorporates voice signals

Case filtering by "Voice" as a source type

Visual indicators highlighting voice interactions within case cards

Native support for leading CRMs, including Freshdesk, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce Service Cloud, ServiceNow and Zendesk

Native support for 8x8 and NICE

Native support for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with AWS Connect or any 3rd party telephony provider

"Today's support teams need a comprehensive view of customer interactions across all channels, and voice plays a fundamental role. By integrating voice data into our platform, we're providing a truly unified omnichannel support experience and will help our clients capture the nuances of support conversations across every touchpoint," said Karan Sood, Chief Product Officer of SupportLogic. "Voice Connect seamlessly integrates with existing voice channel solutions, helping companies achieve a complete, connected support experience."

"Voice interactions often reveal critical insights that digital channels can miss, especially when dealing with escalations or complex issues," said Chris Romrell, Director of Services and Support at NICE. "We're excited to add voice signals into our SupportLogic platform, as it gives us a deeper understanding of customer sentiment and experience. By integrating these voice signals with other support data, we can more accurately assess customer needs, act faster, and ultimately deliver a more personalized and responsive support experience."

SupportLogic SX Voice Connect is generally available and will be showcased at the Support Experience Conference hosted by SupportLogic on October 8, 2024. More Voice Connect partners will be announced soon.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic is the leader in support experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability. The SupportLogic SX platform enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer, protect customer relationships and retain revenue. Using predictive and generative AI, SupportLogic extracts and analyzes customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations, content and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Salesforce, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

