SupportLogic Named to the 2021 Big50 Startup Report on the Top Startups in Tech

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, creator of the world's first continuous service experience (SX) platform, today announced it has been named a "Hot Startup to Watch" in Startup50's Big50 Startup Report. The 2021 Big50 Startup Report spotlights 50 high-upside startups that have gained a foothold in fast-growth tech sectors.

Each year, Startup50 features startups that are poised to upend the status quo in a range of industries, from next-gen cybersecurity to SD-WAN to AI to IoT. The startups featured in the 2021 Big50 are the best of the best – they have distinguished themselves through online competitions and/or having the right fundamentals (team, funding, market opportunity) to challenge the status quo.

Jeff Vance founded Startup50 in 2013 as a site that would focus exclusively on hot technology startups. Rather than simply covering the startups and subjectively declaring certain startups "hot" or "disruptive" or "unicorns," Jeff sought a more objective selection process. The idea was to come up with a system, one featuring rigorous competitions and challenges, that would strip away the spin and force startups to focus on what really matters: real people and the real-world problems they are trying to overcome.

How the Big50 Startup Competition Works

The startups in the 2021 Big50 faced a series of challenges designed to test their ability to carve out a market niche, refine messaging, motivate customers, and impress VCs. Startups are also judged on their ability to secure funding, land on-the-record customers, and attract top-flight talent.

"The startups in the 2021 Big50 Startup Report are challenging the status quo in a number of high-growth, high-tech markets, including networking, security, AI, IoT, cloud, and more. Recent Big50 alumni have been acquired by market leaders, raised massive rounds of funding, and successfully executed IPOs, such as Asana, Cloudflare, Ping Identity, Rackspace, Snowflake, and Sumo Logic. The startups in this year's report are well-positioned to continue that growing tradition of successful exits," said Jeff Vance, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Startup50.

"Today, there's a clear opportunity for organizations to utilize artificial intelligence to directly improve the customer support experience, brand loyalty and customer life-time value," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic. "Being selected for the Big50 Startup Report shows that we have the right team, strategy and technology to execute on our vision to transform the role of support and service teams."

SupportLogic was initially developed to augment support ticketing systems by extracting underlying customer sentiment signals from unstructured data using NLP and surfacing insights and predictions. This intelligence allows managers and executives to prioritize and assign cases to the right agents and preemptively prevent escalations. In February 2021, the company launched Agent SX, which provides an easy-to-use console that delivers more context and insights on backlog cases to improve the quality of agents' responses. In addition, it can adjust future caseloads and provides real-time performance metrics and coaching.

About Startup50.com and the 2021 Big50 Startup Report



Jeff Vance founded Startup50 in 2013 to establish a site that would evaluate, test, and track hot technology startups. Jeff also regularly contributed features stories to a number of publications, including Network World, CIO, IDG Insider Pro, and many others.

The Big50 is Jeff's yearly roundup of the hottest 50 tech startups to watch. To be featured in the Big50, startups must go through Startup50's rigorous vetting process. The startups in this year's report represent the technologies, market sectors, and trends that are poised to upend the economic status quo in the coming year and beyond. Read about them at www.startup50.com.

About SupportLogic



SupportLogic delivers the world's first continuous service experience (SX) platform that enables companies to understand and act on the voice of the customer in real-time to immediately improve service delivery and build healthy and profitable customer relationships. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data across multiple service channels and provides recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Qlik, Nutanix, Databricks and Rubrik transform their support organizations and evolve from reactive to proactive service delivery. To learn more, visit supportlogic.io .

