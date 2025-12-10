"Supports Steady Energy, Focus, and Metabolic Balance" - Gundry MD MCT Wellness Wins A 2025 Nourish Award for Best Supplement

Award-Winning MCT Wellness Formula Recognized for Its Powerful Blend of C8 MCT Oil and Polyphenols That Support Fat Burning, Energy, and Metabolic Health

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® MCT Wellness™ , the groundbreaking metabolic health supplement developed by renowned heart surgeon, restorative medicine practitioner, and New York Times 4x bestselling author Dr. Steven Gundry, has been honored with a 2-Star Award (two out of three stars possible) in the supplement category of the UK-based 2025 Nourish Awards. The Nourish Awards are among the most respected programs in the health and wellness industry, celebrating products that exemplify innovation, quality, and a commitment to natural and sustainable wellbeing. This accolade highlights the formula's combination of C8 MCT oil powder (caprylic acid) and polyphenol-rich extracts from grape seed and black currant, designed to boost ketone production, enhance energy, and support healthy fat metabolism. Celebrated for its effectiveness and clean ingredient profile, MCT Wellness continues to stand out as a leading solution for individuals seeking to naturally elevate their energy levels, improve focus, and promote overall metabolic wellness.✝

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is an award-winning supplement designed with a cutting-edge formula that combines C8 MCT oil powder (caprylic acid) with grape seed extract and black and red currant polyphenols to help ignite fat-burning, boost energy levels, and support overall metabolic wellness.

"A functional MCT and polyphenol blend that supports steady energy, focus, and metabolic balance — effective, pleasant to use, and ideal for those seeking a clean daily Boost." — Nourish Awards judges

What Is Gundry MD MCT Wellness and How Does It Work?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is an award-winning supplement designed with a cutting-edge formula that combines C8 MCT oil powder (caprylic acid) with grape seed extract and black and red currant polyphenols to help ignite fat-burning, boost energy levels, and support overall metabolic wellness.✝

Unlike many MCT supplements that only deliver temporary results, MCT Wellness uses scientifically based ingredients to support ketone production, nitric oxide levels, and cellular energy, helping your body convert fat into clean, sustained fuel.

90% of users reported feeling more energy throughout the day**

75% experienced fewer cravings for sweets**

95% felt less hungry between meals✝**

**A 12-week study of 17 users, ages 32-85, was asked to take 1 scoop per day with 10oz of water. Users were compensated to share their experiences. Not a scientific study. Individual results will vary.

The result is a cleaner, longer-lasting source of vitality — without sugar crashes or jittery stimulants.✝

Flavors of Gundry MD MCT Wellness:

Blueberry Lemonade

Raspberry Medley

Watermelon Lemonade

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Reviews

"MCT Wellness has benefited me greatly. Both mentally and physically. I am 76 years old and MCT Wellness is part of my morning ritual. My energy level is amazing and I have such mental clarity. Thank you Dr. Gundry." - Betty L.

"Since late May I have used this product every day. I have lost 41 pounds…If only I had found Dr Gundry sooner. He is amazing and explains the reason behind his research and how these amazing products work with your body. I am inspired by listening to him. Thank you Dr Gundry!" - Denise

"Tastes amazing! Gives me lots of energy and I feel good taking it, a lot better than when I wasn't taking it. I have been taking for about a year and half now." - Koni

What Are the Key Ingredients in MCT Wellness?

Every scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness contains a carefully selected blend of potent, science-backed ingredients that support the body's natural energy and fat metabolism:

C8 MCT Oil Powder (Caprylic Acid) – A potent form of medium-chain triglycerides that helps trigger ketone production and promote clean, sustained energy.✝

Grape Polyphenol Complex (COGNIGRAPE™) – A powerful antioxidant blend that supports brain health, heart health, and gut balance.✝

Black and Red Currant Extracts – Polyphenol-rich berries that help support nitric oxide, support circulation, and fight free radicals.✝

Formulated to be lectin-free, soy-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free, MCT Wellness delivers clean energy and wellness benefits without artificial sweeteners or fillers.✝

Ingredient Breakdown:

Benefits of Grape Polyphenol Complex:

The Grape Polyphenol Complex, featuring the advanced ingredient COGNIGRAPE, offers a powerhouse of antioxidant benefits:

Supports brain function, focus, and cognitive clarity

Promotes healthy blood flow and cardiovascular wellness

Helps cells combat oxidative stress and free radical damage

Aids in digestive balance and gut microbiome health

Encourages a youthful, radiant complexion through its polyphenol-rich properties✝

Benefits of Caprylic Acid:

Caprylic acid, the key fatty acid in C8 MCT oil, is the foundation of MCT Wellness's energy-boosting power. Scientifically shown to convert quickly into ketones, it helps the body transition from burning sugar to burning fat for fuel.

Promotes rapid, clean energy — no caffeine or crashes

Enhances mental clarity and focus

Supports metabolic flexibility and fat-burning efficiency

Helps curb unhealthy cravings and maintain balanced appetite levels✝

Benefits of Black and Red Currants

These antioxidant-rich superberries are packed with anthocyanins and polyphenols that provide full-body health support:

Supports healthy blood sugar levels already within normal range

Promotes immune system health and resilience

Helps improve circulation through nitric oxide support

Aids in skin health and radiance by fighting free radicals

Supports heart and vascular wellness naturally✝

How Does C8 MCT Powder (Caprylic Acid) Support Fat-Burning and Ketone Production?

C8 MCT oil powder is considered the most effective MCT for producing ketones, the body's clean, fat-derived energy source. When consumed, caprylic acid bypasses normal digestion and goes straight to the liver, where it's converted into ketones that fuel both the brain and body.

The result?

Accelerated fat-burning and enhanced metabolic flexibility

Sustained energy that powers physical performance and focus

Reduced hunger and cravings, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight

Smoother digestion and gut balance due to the synergistic effects of MCTs and polyphenols✝

In MCT Wellness, Dr. Gundry enhanced this process by pairing C8 MCTs with grape seed and currant polyphenols, which help support nitric oxide production, improving blood flow and delivering ketones more efficiently throughout the body.✝

Overall Key Benefits of Gundry MD MCT Wellness

Regular use of Gundry MD MCT Wellness can support multiple aspects of your overall health and daily performance. This innovative blend of C8 MCT oil powder and polyphenol-rich extracts works synergistically to help the body transition from relying on sugar to burning fat for clean, sustainable energy. Key benefits include:

Boosts natural energy levels – Provides a steady, clean energy source from fat-derived ketones rather than sugar crashes or caffeine.

Supports brain health – COGNIGRAPE and MCTs promote mental clarity, sharper focus, and cognitive endurance.

Aids in weight management – Helps transform stored fat into usable energy to support a leaner, more efficient metabolism.

Promotes heart and circulatory health – Polyphenols and nitric oxide support healthy blood flow and vascular function.

Improves digestion and gut balance – Antioxidant-rich ingredients nourish the gut microbiome and encourage smoother digestion.

Enhances skin health – Polyphenols help combat oxidative stress and support healthy skin✝

What Sets MCT Wellness Apart from Other MCT Powders on the Market?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness stands apart from typical MCT oil powders through its unique, science-driven formulation and clean, high-quality ingredient standards. While most MCT supplements rely solely on standard medium-chain triglycerides, MCT Wellness uses a targeted form of C8 caprylic acid, the most effective MCT for ketone production and fat metabolism.

In addition to this premium C8 source, the formula includes grape seed and currant polyphenols that help support nitric oxide levels, allowing for faster ketone delivery throughout the body. This combination not only enhances energy and focus but also supports heart, brain, and digestive health in ways most MCT powders cannot.✝

Developed by Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned heart surgeon and expert in gut and metabolic health, MCT Wellness reflects years of research and nutritional insight. Each batch is lectin-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and free from artificial sweeteners, making it one of the cleanest MCT supplements available.

This dedication to scientific integrity, clean formulation, and real-world results earned MCT Wellness a 2-Star Award at the 2025 Nourish Awards, recognizing it as one of the most effective and innovative supplements in the metabolic health category.

Is Gundry MD MCT Wellness Worth Buying?

For those looking to boost metabolism, improve energy, and support overall wellness, Gundry MD MCT Wellness is absolutely worth it. Backed by real user testimonials and now a 2-Star 2025 Nourish Award winner, it stands as a premium-grade MCT supplement trusted by thousands.

Whether you follow a keto, paleo, or balanced lifestyle, this formula provides the benefits of C8 MCT oil and polyphenols, without the sugar, fillers, or artificial ingredients found in typical MCT products.

In short, MCT Wellness delivers science-based results you can feel:

Sustained energy and focus throughout the day

Noticeably reduced cravings

Improved fat metabolism and digestive comfort✝

If you're searching for a clean, plant-based MCT supplement that truly supports whole-body wellness, Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a clear winner, and now, officially an award-winning one.

Gundry MD MCT Wellness FAQ

How do I use Gundry MD MCT Wellness? For optimal results, mix one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness with 10 ounces of water daily. Feel free to get creative by adding it to other drinks like nut milk, coffee, or tea to suit your taste preferences.

Does Gundry MD MCT Wellness break a fast? No, Gundry MD MCT Wellness does not break a fast.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness? Gundry MD MCT Wellness is available for purchase at www.GundryMD.com for $79.95, offering a 30-day supply and a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

What flavors does Gundry MD MCT Wellness come in? You can choose from three delicious flavors: watermelon lemonade, blueberry lemonade, and raspberry medley.

When can I expect results from using Gundry MD MCT Wellness? While individual results may vary, many users report experiencing noticeable benefits within the first few days to weeks of regular use. As a polyphenol-rich supplement designed to boost energy, enhance cognitive function, and support metabolism, Gundry MD MCT Wellness works gradually to improve overall well-being. For optimal results, Dr. Gundry recommends consistent daily use, combined with a healthy lifestyle.✝*



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact -

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD