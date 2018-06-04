"This is a victory for Jack Phillips and our nation's long cherished freedom of following one's deeply held beliefs without fear of government punishment. The Supreme Court made clear that the government has no authority to discriminate against Jack Phillips because of his religious beliefs.

"Misguided government officials singled out Jack's religious beliefs for discriminatory treatment – but that isn't freedom, it's tyranny. It's simply un-American to force people like Jack to compromise their religious beliefs just because they are disfavored by those who have used government entities like this Colorado government commission.

"Thankfully, the Supreme Court's ruling means Jack will remain free to live according to his beliefs whether he is at work, at home, or in his place of worship. As Americans, our consensus on religious freedom has historically recognized the God-given right of Americans to live all aspects of their lives according to their faith. This is no different today," concluded Perkins.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-court-ruling-a-victory-for-freedom-of-colorado-baker-to-live-by-his-faith-says-family-research-council-300659152.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

