Supreme Group Unifies Amendola Communications and Health+Commerce to Launch Supreme Communications

Built on the deep sector knowledge and long-standing reputations of its legacy agencies, Supreme Communications combines exceptional expertise across health IT, digital health, medtech, biotech, medical devices, and pharma. The integrated agency delivers the breadth and depth needed to navigate today's complex healthcare landscape with teams that have spent years shaping industry narratives and delivering measurable results.

Nicky Battle, previously managing director and healthcare industry lead at Ketchum, will step into the role of president of Supreme Communications. She brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare communications, digital strategy, and brand leadership, working with top global health brands. Before joining Ketchum, Battle led digital and social strategy at Omnicom's CDM, IPG's MRM//McCann and founded ThinkTank Digital, known for shaping buzz-worthy consumer brands.

Nicole Beckstrand has been promoted to managing director at Supreme Communications, bringing more than three decades of strategic communications experience to her expanded role. Since joining in 2020, Beckstrand has significantly grown the client portfolio and service offerings. In her new role, she'll drive agency strategy and continue her leadership in growth.

"By combining the strength, credibility, and deep healthcare expertise of two outstanding agencies, Supreme Communications is starting from a place of real advantage," says Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "With Nicky Battle stepping in to lead the agency, we are entering an exciting new phase that will expand our capabilities, elevate the work, and set a higher standard for how healthcare and life sciences brands communicate."

As PR and communications become even more critical for healthcare and life sciences organizations, Supreme Communications is designed to meet the moment with a digital-forward approach that reflects how credibility and influence are built today. While rooted in human expertise, the agency is uniquely applying artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to influence what earns attention and how stakeholders discover and evaluate brands.

Battle says: "The teams coming together to form Supreme Communications already have a remarkable record of impact in healthcare and life sciences. I'm inspired by the opportunity to build on that trusted foundation and unlock new possibilities through digital innovation and AI, empowering our clients to move faster and accelerate reputation building. Our vision is bold, but firmly rooted in what we already do best."

Supreme Communications will serve as the PR & Communications portfolio company within Supreme Group, which provides three core offerings across its platform:

Supreme Communications clients will benefit from access to shared technology, AI-driven insights, and creative talent across Supreme Group, expanding organizational capabilities and driving innovation.

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is an integrated platform that is purpose-built for healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications. Backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, we bring together specialized agencies across Brand + Creative, PR + Communications, and Performance Digital + Technology—powered by AI, connected by strategy, and built for measurable impact. Supreme Group's portfolio companies include Supreme Communications, Supreme Optimization, Curator24 and Pivot Design. For more information, visit www.supremegroup.ai.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

