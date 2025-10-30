Supreme Group Appoints Olly Johnston as Executive Vice President, Platform Growth & Transformation

Appointment strengthens focus on innovation and integrated growth to deliver greater value for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group, a next-generation agency platform for healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications, today announced the appointment of Olly Johnston as Executive Vice President, Platform Growth & Transformation.

Olly Johnston, Executive Vice President, Supreme Group

Johnston joins Supreme Group's management team during a period of rapid momentum after the company acquired its ninth agency, Pivot Design, in August. Johnston will lead Supreme Group's strategic growth agenda, focusing on expanding how the platform serves clients and creates new opportunities across healthcare and life sciences. He will guide initiatives that enhance client access to the platform's collective expertise, strengthen Supreme Group's market position, and unlock new ways for agencies to deliver value and impact.

Johnston joins Supreme Group after seven years at Inizio Evoke, where he led the agency's customer experience and omnichannel business. Under his leadership, Johnston built and scaled a global team across the U.S. and Europe, establishing the agency as a trusted growth partner to top pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Previously, Johnston held senior roles at MRM/McCann and other leading agencies, where he helped clients navigate digital transformation and modern customer engagement.

"Supreme Group is building something special in healthcare and life sciences marketing: an integrated platform that combines deep, specialist expertise with scale, in a way that makes it easier and quicker for brands to grow with impact," said Johnston. "I'm excited to help unlock new growth opportunities for both our agencies and clients."

"Olly brings a deep understanding of client challenges and a talent for turning insight into opportunity," said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "He will play a key role in how Supreme Group continues to evolve, meeting clients where they are and helping them grow faster."

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is an integrated platform that is purpose-built for healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications. Backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, we bring together specialized agencies across Brand + Creative, PR + Communications, and Digital Performance - powered by AI, connected by strategy, and built for measurable impact. Supreme Group's portfolio companies include Supreme Optimization , Health+Commerce , Amendola , Curator24 , Kadiko , Nimble Works , and Pivot Design . For more information, visit www.supremegroup.ai .

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com .

Media Contact:

Gillian Dannenberg, Supreme Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Supreme Group