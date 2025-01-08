Supreme Group Rounds Out Executive Team Following Unprecedented Year of Growth and Expansion in Life Sciences Marketing and Communications

– Krysta Pellegrino to lead growth and Britt Thompson to drive commercial strategy for Supreme Group –

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group , a platform company providing best-in-class marketing and communications services to life science companies, today announced the appointments of industry experts Krysta Pellegrino as Chief Growth Officer and Britt Thompson as Chief Commercial Officer.

These appointments round out Supreme Group's executive team, reinforcing the company's strategic focus on scaling growth and expanding commercial operations to better meet the evolving needs of clients. This leadership milestone follows an extraordinary year for Supreme Group, marked by strong organic growth and the acquisition of four prominent agencies in 2024 and early 2025 – Health+Commerce, BioStrata, Amendola Communications and Curator24.

Pellegrino has been named Chief Growth Officer at Supreme Group. She previously spent seven years as Chief Client Officer at Health+Commerce, where she played a pivotal role in building the integrated communications agency by broadening its services and client portfolio, expanding and developing its team, and helping shape the company's strategic growth plan. In her new position, Pellegrino will drive growth initiatives and further align Supreme Group's offerings with the complex needs of the life sciences sector. Before joining Health+Commerce, Pellegrino served in senior communications roles at Abbott Vision and Genentech/Roche. Her photo is available here .

Thompson joins Supreme Group as Chief Commercial Officer with more than 15 years of leadership experience in healthcare marketing, strategy and growth. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Commercial Strategy at global health communications agency Inizio Evoke, where she played a pivotal role in aligning platform agencies and driving initiatives that maximized revenue potential across the business. In her new role, she will lead the development and execution of Supreme Group's overarching business strategy to ensure sustained commercial success. Before joining Supreme Group, Thompson held senior commercial positions at leading pharmaceutical and life sciences agencies, including BGB Group and Evoke Group. Her photo is available here .

"Britt and Krysta join the Supreme Group executive team at a pivotal time, bringing the leadership, passion and expertise to propel our next phase of growth," said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly. "We're focused on creating a platform that delivers seamless, integrated marketing and communications solutions, helping pharma, biotech, and life sciences clients thrive in complex markets. This year's exceptional growth has broadened our reach, capabilities and client relationships, strengthening our ability to drive meaningful results for clients across the industry."

In addition to the executive appointments at Supreme Group, Nicole Beckstrand, Executive Vice President at Health+Commerce, will assume the role of Chief Client Officer at the agency. A four-year veteran of Health+Commerce, Beckstrand has played a key role in expanding the agency's capabilities and roster of industry-leading, commercial-stage clients. Her photo is available here .

Michelle Toscas also joins Health+Commerce as Managing Director and member of the leadership team. Toscas brings three decades of experience including senior roles at Real Chemistry and Edelman, where she led strategic communications for some of the world's leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Her photo is available here .

Trinity Hunt-backed Supreme Group is a platform dedicated to providing best-in-class marketing and communications services to a broad range of life science and healthcare companies. Supreme Group's portfolio companies include Supreme Optimization, a life sciences-focused digital agency; Clarity Quest, a health IT marketing agency; Health+Commerce, an integrated marketing and public relations agency; BioStrata, a UK-based agency offering comprehensive integrated services to the life science sector; Amendola, an integrated public relations, marketing and social media agency serving healthcare, health tech, and life science companies; and Curator24, a marketing and advertising agency for healthcare companies. For more information visit www.supremegroup.io and LinkedIn .

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com .

