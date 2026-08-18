SUR-SEAL REBRANDS AS COHESIVE COMPONENTS

New Identity Reflects Company's Evolution Under Brodie Generational Capital Partners Ownership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sur-Seal, a leading manufacturer of engineered material solutions and a portfolio company of Brodie Generational Capital Partners (BGCP), announced that it has rebranded as Cohesive Components, unveiling a new name and visual identity that reflect the company's growth and long-term vision.

Cohesive Components Certified Clean Room Cohesive Components logo

The rebrand follows BGCP's acquisition of the company in December 2025 and signals a continued commitment to building a world-class engineered materials converter while preserving the culture, expertise, and customer relationships that have defined the business for decades.

"Our new name better reflects what we do today and where we're headed tomorrow," said Pete Futia, CEO of Cohesive Components. "Our name is not the only thing that is changing. We are strengthening our commitment to our customers by investing in our future and focusing on our core strengths. Our leadership team continues to grow and empower our talented employees while remaining dedicated to delivering the industry's best solutions. While our brand has evolved, our mission remains to help customers solve complex challenges with technical expertise, rapid responsiveness, and seamless integration that they have come to expect from us."

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing operations in Ohio and Michigan, Cohesive Components employs approximately 400 people and serves customers across a wide range of industries. The company specializes in converting engineered materials into production-ready components through capabilities including precision die cutting, laminating, skiving, slitting, kitting, assembly, and CNC cutting.

As part of the transition, customers will continue working with the same teams and contacts they know today. Communications and customer-facing materials will be updated on a rolling basis and the new website is cohesivecomponents.com.

About Cohesive Components

Cohesive Components, formerly Sur-Seal, is a leading manufacturer of engineered components for critical applications. The company partners with customers to solve complex converting challenges by delivering high-performing, production-ready solutions backed by technical expertise, speed, and reliable execution. Cohesive Components is owned by Brodie Generational Capital Partners.

SOURCE Sur-Seal