Sur-Seal Rebrands as Cohesive Components Following Acquisition by Brodie Generational Capital Partners

New name and identity signal a long-term commitment to building a world-class engineered materials converter — guided by deep technical expertise, speed, and seamless integration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodie Generational Capital Partners (BGCP), which acquired Sur-Seal in December 2025, announced today that the company has officially rebranded as Cohesive Components. The new name and brand identity mark the beginning of a new chapter for the business — one defined by building sustainable, growth oriented, customer and service focused, world-class manufacturing enterprise.

BGCP

The rebrand to Cohesive Components reflects the company's core mission: solving complex converting challenges by turning engineered materials into high-performing, production-ready solutions — delivered with guidance, speed, and certainty. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing operations in Ohio and Michigan, the company employs approximately 400 people and serves a blue-chip customer base with a broad offering of specialized material conversion processes, including die cutting, tool-less cutting, laminating, skiving, slitting, and sheeting.

What Leadership Is Saying

"We spent forty years building Purolite by investing in people, committing to our customers, and never taking shortcuts. When we look at Cohesive Components, we see the same qualities — a strong team, a loyal customer base, deep technical capability, and a clear opportunity to grow. Our role is not to come in and disrupt what works. The leadership team that built this business has the institutional knowledge, the customer relationships, and the operational expertise to take it to the next level. Our job is to support them: provide capital, bring our experience to the table, and get out of the way. We think in decades, not in quarters. Cohesive Components is not an investment we are managing toward an exit; it is a business we are building for the next generations."

— Jacob Brodie, President & COO, Brodie Generational Capital Partners

Under the Cohesive Components name, BGCP plans to invest in expanded converting capacity, enhanced material capabilities, and a strengthened workforce as the company pursues disciplined growth through operational improvement and strategic expansion.

The transition to the Cohesive Components brand is effective immediately. The company's website, communications, and customer-facing materials will be updated on a rolling basis. Customers with questions about the transition are encouraged to contact their existing account representative.

About Cohesive Components

Cohesive Components, formerly Sur-Seal, is a U.S.-based market-leading custom manufacturer of engineered components for critical applications. The company solves complex converting challenges by turning engineered materials into high-performing, production-ready solutions — with guidance, speed, and certainty. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing operations in Ohio and Michigan, Cohesive Components employs approximately 400 people and serves a blue-chip customer base with a broad range of specialized conversion processes, including die cutting, tool-less cutting, laminating, skiving, slitting, and sheeting. With ISO-certified facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and a team of experienced engineers and applications specialists, the company brings together material science, manufacturing expertise, and supply chain coordination to deliver solutions that work. Cohesive Components is owned by Brodie Generational Capital Partners. For more information, visit cohesivecomponents.com

About Brodie Generational Capital Partners

Brodie Generational Capital Partners (BGCP) is a family-owned investment firm founded by Steve and Jacob Brodie following the 2021 sale of Purolite Corporation to Ecolab. Over four decades, the Brodie family built Purolite from a startup into a global leader in specialty chemicals with approximately $400 million in revenue, operations in more than 30 countries, and over 5,000 customers. BGCP was formed to apply that same operational expertise to a portfolio of businesses in Chemicals, Industrials, and Healthcare and Life Sciences. The firm acquires businesses to hold — with no intention of ever selling a business it brings into the portfolio — and preserves what founders built, including company culture and the leadership teams that earned it. BGCP provides strategic guidance, operational expertise, and long-term investment capital to help its portfolio companies grow. BGCP is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Sur-Seal