Sure Appoints Industry Expert Cassi Conrad to Chief Insurance Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, a global insurance technology leader, today announced the appointment of Cassi Conrad to Chief Insurance Officer. In this role, Conrad will oversee insurance strategy, product development, and operations as the company continues to accelerate embedded insurance programs for global brands and insurance carriers internationally.

Conrad previously held the title of Head of Insurance at Sure and has been instrumental in structuring partnerships and capabilities across a range of company initiatives including the launch of several first-of-their-kind insurance products.

"Sure has become the leading embedded insurance infrastructure for global brands and carriers," says Sure CEO Wayne Slavin. "Scaling our leadership team to ensure we have the right experience and resources to drive growth across every aspect of our business has been key to our success. Cassi's promotion is no exception. She has played an integral role in Sure's growth since her first day on the job. Her extensive insurance industry experience has enabled us to lead innovation and cast a wider net into global markets as we continue to transform the digital insurance landscape. There's no one better suited for this role than Cassi."

"I'm thrilled to take on this role, especially at this moment in time," says Sure CIO Cassi Conrad. "As digital insurance continues to transform the insurance ecosystem, being afforded the opportunity to drive thought leadership and strategic execution in an overly complex industry is exciting and incredibly fulfilling. I couldn't be more excited about Sure's future and look forward to adding ongoing value to our partners, their customers, and the insurance industry as a whole."

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Conrad has successfully introduced insurance products and strategies for global carriers, MGAs, brands, and consumers across Property and Casualty as well as Life and Health markets. Prior to joining Sure, Conrad served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at iptiQ by Swiss Re. She also held former positions at Trov and Assurant.

About Sure

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe.

