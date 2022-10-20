Sure Appoints Vic Russo as Chief Financial Officer

Russo brings extensive finance experience at public and private technology companies to support Sure's next phase of growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the global insurance technology leader, today announced the appointment of Vic Russo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Russo is now the third C-level appointment for Sure in less than eight months and the first CFO in the history of the company. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Sure's finance and accounting operations in support of the company's next phase of growth.

Sure appoints veteran technology finance expert Vic Russo as company's first-ever CFO.

"Vic is joining at a really exciting time for the company as we lean in to claim our rightful spot as the undisputed leader of the digital insurance movement," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "We live in a digital world and consumers now expect seamless digital experiences at every step of the buying process, including how and when they buy insurance whether embedded with a brand or direct from the carrier. I'm excited to have Vic on the team to help us bring the insurance industry into the digital era and capitalize on the over $70 billion market opportunity for embedded insurance."

Russo joins Sure at a pivotal moment for the company as it turns the page from a year of remarkable growth and sets its sights on accelerated expansion to configure and deploy digital insurance offerings for brands and carriers around the world. In October of 2021, Sure raised its $100 million series C funding round led by Declaration Partners and Kinnevik. With the new funding, Sure has invested heavily in growing its team and global reach. Further, through innovations in Sure's products and capabilities, the company has more than doubled revenue in the last year by expanding with existing clients as well as forging new partnerships with marque brands and carriers.

"The market opportunity for embedded insurance combined with Sure's world-class technology and impressive client roster made it a no-brainer to join the company," said Russo. "Momentum and demand for embedded insurance infrastructure is palaple, and Sure is uniquely positioned as the preferred partner for global brands and carriers to bring new insurance products to market faster than ever before. I'm excited to join Sure's leadership team to help accelerate the company's growth and seize the leadership mantle of this emerging category."

Russo brings with him over 20 years of experience as a finance executive at private and public technology companies where he has led corporate and M&A strategy and built cross-functional operating procedures and corporate governance programs for high-growth companies. Prior to joining Sure, Russo held the CFO role at two other SaaS companies, New York-based Reachdesk and Electric AI. During his career, he has served in key integration roles of major M&A transactions, including the $3.1 billion sale of DoubleClick to Google and Buddy Media's $745 million sale to Salesforce.com. Russo is a CPA and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Economics from Lehigh University, graduating with honors.

About Sure

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe.

Contact:



Ben Veghte

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sure