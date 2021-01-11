Sure Earns Its Place on Multiple Built In Best Places To Work Award Lists for the Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , an insurance technology company, has been recognized by Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work Awards for the second consecutive year. The annual awards include companies of all sizes in the United States' eight largest tech markets. Sure earned a place on several lists, ranking in the top percentile in every category placement.

Sure ranked 41 on the 100 Best Places to Work in LA list

Sure ranked 7 on the 50 Best Small Companies to Work For in LA list

Sure ranked 24 on the 50 Best Paying Companies in LA list

"Being recognized as one of Built In's Best Places to Work is an extraordinary accomplishment for everyone at Sure, and even more so given the special circumstances endured in 2020," says Wayne Slavin, Co-founder and CEO at Sure. "We have been fortunate to not only grow our team by more than 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also maintain our commitment to an inclusive culture driven by passion, innovation, collaboration, action, and authenticity. Built In's recognition is a celebration of not only what we do, but how we do it."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm that considers company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under one million views today.

Sure is one of the fastest-growing insurtech companies in the industry. Its enterprise SaaS Platform unites core insurance technologies in a single platform to centralize critical business data and operations. Global consumer brands and insurance carriers use Sure's Platform, APIs, rating engine, policy administration, claims, and agent tools to create industry-leading embedded digital insurance experiences.

ABOUT SURE

Sure, an insurance technology company, powers digital insurance programs for the world's most recognized brands and carriers. Its enterprise SaaS Platform and APIs accelerate digital transformation and embedded insurance distribution without the need for additional IT resources. Sure streamlines all aspects of digital insurance sales and service with features designed for each phase of the insurance lifecycle.

Founded in 2014, the company has customers around the globe and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Learn more at sureapp.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. https://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

