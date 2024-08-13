Second consecutive year of recognition follows launch of Anywhere Insurance and exciting new partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has been recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year Sure has made the prestigious list that provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Sure featured on the 2024 Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

"We're taking an ecosystem approach to connect two sides of a market that's been bogged down by legacy players, and the acute problem we are solving for is what has enabled us to thrive," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "We're honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, and there's so much to be excited about on the road ahead for us as we build the rails of digital insurance."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

In addition to its impressive revenue growth over the last three years, Sure recently released several innovative products to solve the complex problem of offering insurance digitally. Earlier this year, Sure launched Anywhere Insurance to liberate the insurance industry from the control of incumbent rate service organizations (RSOs) and legacy insurance product filings. Anywhere provides first-of-its-kind insurance programs designed for carriers, MGAs, and global brands that want unique, customizable, go-to-market ready insurance products paired with end-to-end SaaS technology and APIs that can scale to hundreds of millions of customers. Sure has also racked up numerous awards and accolades, including most recently landing on the Forbes Fintech 50 list in February.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

