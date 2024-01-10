Sure introduces Quote Assist™ to empower insurance agents with digital tools and generative AI to personalize quotes for customers

Quote Assist™ with generative AI capabilities is helping to bridge the gap between digital and physical insurance purchasing experiences

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today unveiled Quote Assist™, new technology that empowers insurance agents to easily generate and customize quotes for consumers as they look to purchase insurance. With advancements in generative AI, Sure is able to offer partners the best of both worlds with omni-customer experiences – full autonomy or a hybrid of digital and physical.

Quote Assist™ was born from the idea that while there's no stopping the march towards fully digital insurance experiences, sometimes a little assistance for customers is still helpful. In the case of Sure's auto insurance partners like original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealership groups, they found that their on-site teams needed the ability to add insurance protection onto a customer's purchase at the point of sale. While most customers enjoy a fully digital insurance experience, some also wanted a little assistance. The problem was that their on-site agents lacked the ability to initiate and customize a quote on behalf of a customer, which would remove the friction points and add an assistive touch for customers looking to purchase a policy.

Quote Assist™ solves for this by empowering agents to quickly and easily facilitate quote generations that are sent directly to consumers, allowing them the opportunity to interact with agents while still managing their own digital transaction. With Quote Assist™, agents are able to engage with customers, help generate and customize quotes for them, and have full visibility into their quote to better guide customers through their purchase experience — ensuring full transparency and visibility of the consumer-agent relationship.

"Flexible and seamless digital insurance is the future – there's no denying it. That's not to say that consumers sometimes need a little helping hand in their digital insurance journey, and that's where the idea for Quote Assist™ was born," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Quote Assist™ bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds, enabling consumers to make the most informed decisions to protect what matters most. Major financial milestones like buying a home or a car only happen a few times over the course of the average person's life, so consumers don't always have experience navigating these big, often stressful, purchases. This can create a lot of confusion and doubt throughout the insurance buying process. With Quote Assist™, our partners are empowered with the visibility they need to better serve their customers in their moment of need."

While many prefer a digital, autonomous purchasing experience for their insurance needs, Quote Assist™ enables agents to create a middle ground for their customers between a fully digital experience and assisted guidance — removing unnecessary friction from the process while still putting the customer in complete control. Quote Assist™ is currently available for all lines of business on the Sure Platform. Quote Assist™ is just another example of the ways in which Sure is able to grow alongside its partners and quickly build solutions that meet each partner's specific needs.

