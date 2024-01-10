Sure introduces Quote Assist™ to empower insurance agents with digital tools and generative AI to personalize quotes for customers

News provided by

Sure

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Quote Assist™ with generative AI capabilities is helping to bridge the gap between digital and physical insurance purchasing experiences

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today unveiled Quote Assist™, new technology that empowers insurance agents to easily generate and customize quotes for consumers as they look to purchase insurance. With advancements in generative AI, Sure is able to offer partners the best of both worlds with omni-customer experiences – full autonomy or a hybrid of digital and physical.

Continue Reading
Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today unveiled Quote Assist™, new technology that empowers insurance agents to easily generate and customize quotes for consumers as they look to purchase insurance.
Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today unveiled Quote Assist™, new technology that empowers insurance agents to easily generate and customize quotes for consumers as they look to purchase insurance.

Quote Assist™ was born from the idea that while there's no stopping the march towards fully digital insurance experiences, sometimes a little assistance for customers is still helpful. In the case of Sure's auto insurance partners like original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealership groups, they found that their on-site teams needed the ability to add insurance protection onto a customer's purchase at the point of sale. While most customers enjoy a fully digital insurance experience, some also wanted a little assistance. The problem was that their on-site agents lacked the ability to initiate and customize a quote on behalf of a customer, which would remove the friction points and add an assistive touch for customers looking to purchase a policy.

Quote Assist™ solves for this by empowering agents to quickly and easily facilitate quote generations that are sent directly to consumers, allowing them the opportunity to interact with agents while still managing their own digital transaction. With Quote Assist™, agents are able to engage with customers, help generate and customize quotes for them, and have full visibility into their quote to better guide customers through their purchase experience — ensuring full transparency and visibility of the consumer-agent relationship.

"Flexible and seamless digital insurance is the future – there's no denying it. That's not to say that consumers sometimes need a little helping hand in their digital insurance journey, and that's where the idea for Quote Assist™ was born," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Quote Assist™ bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds, enabling consumers to make the most informed decisions to protect what matters most. Major financial milestones like buying a home or a car only happen a few times over the course of the average person's life, so consumers don't always have experience navigating these big, often stressful, purchases. This can create a lot of confusion and doubt throughout the insurance buying process. With Quote Assist™, our partners are empowered with the visibility they need to better serve their customers in their moment of need."

While many prefer a digital, autonomous purchasing experience for their insurance needs, Quote Assist™ enables agents to create a middle ground for their customers between a fully digital experience and assisted guidance — removing unnecessary friction from the process while still putting the customer in complete control. Quote Assist™ is currently available for all lines of business on the Sure Platform. Quote Assist™ is just another example of the ways in which Sure is able to grow alongside its partners and quickly build solutions that meet each partner's specific needs.

About Sure
Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Jess Hair
Senior Manager, Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Sure

Also from this source

TurboTenant increases renters insurance adoption by 30% in one week using Sure's API

TurboTenant increases renters insurance adoption by 30% in one week using Sure's API

Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with...
Sure ranked among fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Sure ranked among fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has been included on the Deloitte...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.