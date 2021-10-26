Sure Named to InsurTech 100 for Second Consecutive Year, Recognized for Transforming the Global Insurance Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the leading insurtech behind the world's most recognized brands and carriers, has been named to the 2021 InsurTech 100 for its innovative use of technology to power embedded insurance programs and improve the customer experience across the insurance value chain. This is the second consecutive year that Sure has earned a spot on the list.

Produced annually by FinTech Global , InsurTech 100 finalists are selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts. The list is the go-to resource for insurers looking to evaluate the latest digital insurance technologies and identify those most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry. This year, only seven percent of companies evaluated made the top 100.

FinTech Global Director Richard Sachar says, "Consumers and businesses increasingly expect insurance coverage to be offered via a range of digital and offline channels, and insurers that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time." Sachar continues, "The InsurTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as underwriting, pricing, IoT devices, distribution and data & analytics."

"Earning recognition as a top 100 industry leader two years in a row is a real triumph," says Sure Co-Founder and CEO Wayne Slavin. "Embedded insurance programs built on Sure's infrastructure are leading the industry into a new wave of enhanced customer experiences. These frictionless experiences do more than just sell insurance — they strengthen the consumer's confidence in the brands and carriers offering that insurance. We take great pride knowing the products built on Sure are the foundation for the customer-centric future of insurance."

Since its inclusion in the InsurTech 100 last year, Sure has undergone rapid expansion while launching first-of-their-kind insurance products for customers including Betterment, Carvana, and Farmers Insurance, in addition to several leading automotive manufacturers and a top global credit card network.

