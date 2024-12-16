Sure unveils vision for the future of insurance on its technology rails and network

Sure's network unlocks the potential of digital insurance for carriers, brands, and consumers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today unveiled its vision for the future of insurance on Sure's technology rails and network. Just as Visa and Mastercard paved the way for cashless payments, Sure is building the technology rails and network to enable digital insurance transactions between carriers, brands, and consumers.

Sure unveils its vision for the future of insurance on its technology rails and network. Post this Sure is building the rails and network for the future of insurance.

The story of Sure was once squarely focused on building a software platform to enable digital insurance transactions. As Sure's technology and infrastructure capacity has rapidly evolved, the company now sees its leadership role in the industry more broadly. The complexity of insurance and its migration to digital has created an opportunity for Sure to showcase its unmatched technology and vision for the future of insurance. In doing so, Sure has created a new category altogether to power the transition of the insurance industry to digital through an ecosystem approach that connects a three-sided network (carriers, brands, and consumers).

"At Sure, we have a decades-long mindset and a very clear vision for the future of insurance. Through huge capital investment, we have built the technological infrastructure and the technology rails to unlock the first network of insurance distribution," said Wayne Slavin, CEO of Sure. "In what we're building, we're enabling companies that have globally recognized brand loyalty to expand their value proposition by adding insurance to their products and customer experiences. We're already running billion dollar insurance programs through our technology rails, and we're excited about where the next decade will take us."

One network for insurance

The insurance industry of today operates on disconnected islands, and Sure's technology rails are paving the way for a revolution to connect the entire insurance industry on one network as well as bring consumer brands onto the network for digital insurance distribution. For large insurance carriers who have been bogged down by legacy systems and lingering modernization plans, Sure's technology rails enable their offline-to-online transition and the migration of their insurance products fully online to meet growing digital insurance demand. For large consumer brands, Sure empowers them to strengthen their value proposition and customer loyalty by offering insurance alongside their existing products and services. Just as large global brands such as airlines, hotels, and retailers began offering co-branded credit cards to consumers, there is a golden opportunity for consumer brands to offer embedded insurance to their customers at their exact moment of need.

The market potential for Sure's technology rails is enormous. The difficulty of bringing new insurance programs to market has been so high that, by some estimates, only 1% of insurance transactions are truly online today. By combining the underwriting power of insurance carriers with the platforms and customer loyalty of consumer brands, Sure's technology rails allow for digital insurance programs to launch faster and more seamlessly than ever before – providing consumers convenient access to insurance products through brands they already know and trust.

If you are a carrier or a consumer brand that wants to unlock the potential of digital insurance on Sure's technology rails and network, please get in touch .

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Contact:

Jess Hair

Senior Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sure