SureLock™ Wins the Most Innovative Technology Award at America's Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference

SureLock empowers consumers to avoid financial harm while generating recurring revenue for community financial institutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, a financial technology provider dedicated to community institutions, was presented the Most Innovative Technology Award at the 2026 America's Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference for SureLock. The proactive fraud and scam protection solution helps safeguard members while generating sustainable non-interest income.

The Innovation & Technology Council saw the value SureLock provides. Credit unions benefit from a new source of recurring revenue and build stronger relationships with account holders. Consumers avoid financial harm by taking preventative measures against fraud — such as scanning texts, emails and links for risks of scams.

"Scammers bypass traditional fraud protections," said Chris Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Kasasa. "Consumers need the tools to act before they become victims. To maximize adoption and engagement, we conducted consumer research to identify the most valuable security features, including scam risk assessments, one-click credit lock and dark web monitoring. SureLock consolidates these tools in a frictionless user experience integrated in online banking to empower as many account holders as possible."

SureLock is the latest demonstration of Kasasa's dedication to its mission — elevating local institutions to be sources of love and financial wellbeing in their communities.

"We are so grateful to receive this year's Most Innovative Technology Award," said Vennesa Valcorazão, President of Kasasa. "What started with a revolutionary funding strategy has led to proactive scam protection that generates sustainable revenue. Like all our solutions, SureLock drives profitability for community financial institutions by putting consumers first. We look forward to partnering with more institutions to help consumers avoid financial harm."

Kasasa is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving real growth for banks and credit unions to help them recapture market share. It partners exclusively with community financial institutions nationwide, serving hundreds of banks and credit unions with over 2.7 million consumer accounts across 3,000+ branches, and has helped return nearly $3 billion in rewards to account holders. Since 2003, their branded and private label retail products, world-class marketing and expert consulting services have helped their clients attract, engage and retain more consumers. Today, their combined network of financial institutions represents the 4th largest branch banking network in the country. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com.

