SurePoint's Leopard Solutions Launches Proprietary AI Engine: AI Navigator

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePoint Technologies, a leading provider of innovative legal software solutions to mid-size law firms today unveils Leopard Solutions' AI Navigator, a cutting-edge generative AI tool designed to unlock and guide users to critical insights for strategic decision-making. Available across the Leopard Solutions suite of intelligence technologies, this AI Navigator feature simplifies the process of data discovery by allowing users to type in questions and receive an enhanced map pinpointing where they can find relevant answers and data from across the reports housed within Leopard's extensive database. With this enhanced capability firms are empowered to harness AI in a safe, structured environment to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

At the core of SurePoint's AI strategy is the ability to utilize firm-specific data to generate comprehensive analytics and business intelligence that drives business. Leopard's AI Navigator brings this vision to life by delivering round-the-clock guidance, allowing clients to find precise answers to critical questions in real-time—whether customer support is available or not. This proprietary, purpose-built, generative AI tool analyzes vast amounts of data and reports from across Leopard's database, providing clients with a compass that points them to anywhere in the database where the requested information is available. This vast search tool unlocks answers and insights that traditional searches might overlook, opening a wider selection of the robust Leopard database to clients.

"The value Leopard delivers is the depth and breadth of its database, and with the AI Navigator tool, we are now able to discover, consume, and leverage this rich information in a much more efficient way," said Anne Sunseri, Senior Knowledge Management & Research Associate at Major, Lindsey & Africa. "This tool will be an invaluable asset, empowering our partners, managing directors, and administrative teams to independently access data and insights within Leopard, enabling them to get answers precisely when they need them."

One of the distinguishing features of Leopard's AI Navigator is its reliance on tightly controlled accurate data from within the Leopard database to prevent the common AI issue of hallucinations. SurePoint and Leopard are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and ethics, ensuring that the insights provided by the AI Navigator feature are both reliable and accurate.

"Our approach to problem-solving has evolved tremendously over the years, and this AI Navigator feature is yet another powerful tool in our toolbox," said Laura Leopard, Founder and GM of Leopard Solutions. "As we begin deploying innovative generative AI technologies, every step we take is with careful intention as we stand behind the integrity and precision of the results Leopard's AI Navigator provides. Going forward, we plan to continually enhance AI Navigator, training it to handle more intricate and in-depth queries over time. As we discover new capabilities, we grow even more excited about the efficiencies and insights this tool will deliver for clients."

Leveraging a proprietary AI engine powered by Microsoft SONiC, Leopard's AI Navigator delivers a responsible and trusted way for clients to harness the power of generative AI. This AI Navigator feature leverages end-to-end telemetry to consistently refine and optimize the guidance it provides. By meticulously analyzing both the questions received and the answers delivered, engineers are continually training the engine to ensure the output is increasingly precise and valuable. This dynamic feedback loop allows for constant improvement, making the AI engine smarter with each interaction, and delivering insights that are not only accurate but contextually rich and actionable.

About Leopard Solutions

In 2024, SurePoint Technologies acquired Leopard Solutions, a leading legal market intelligence provider that offers curated real-time insights and intelligence for legal professionals seeking to build an analytical understanding for better business and recruiting strategies. Leopard's data and technology are continuously updated to ensure market relevance and a competitive edge. SurePoint® Technologies is a leading provider of legal management solutions focused on empowering mid-size law firms to enhance workflow efficiency and maximize financial performance. Learn more at www.leopardsolutions.com and www.surepoint.com.

