Surety One, Inc. Brings Thanksgiving Blessings

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surety One, Inc. started its holiday season with a gift of one hundred Thanksgiving dinner turkeys for needy families in the Raleigh and Triangle area. 2022 marks the third year that the Surety One, Inc. Team has collaborated with the Salvation Army of Wake County, to deliver Thanksgiving blessings.

Constantin Poindexter, CEO of the Poindexter Surety Group said, "Again this year we keep faith with and support of the less fortunate members of our Raleigh and surrounding communities, that we might make a difficult season for many families just a bit brighter. I continue to be concerned with the prevalence of food insecurity here. There really is no excuse for a lack of healthy food on the tables of all in a wealthy nation. The gift is a humble expression of our solidarity with those families that need a little extra love this year. As my Team has done in previous years, we will continue to do our part."

Per the Urban Institute, "High food price inflation, along with elevated costs for other basic needs, such as transportation and rent, have likely eroded food budgets in the last year. In addition, some of the safety net responses that buffered food insecurity in 2021 are no longer in

place." As a responsible member of the communities that it serves, Surety One, Inc. contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, hungry and less fortunate members of the same. Surety One, Inc. is a supporter of the No Kid Hungry Foundation, the Salvation Army food program, the Episcopal food charities, and urges everyone to consider a holiday donation to eliminating hunger locally or through one of the many reputable national charitable platforms.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected].

