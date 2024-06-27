Surety One, Inc. Supports "50,000 Students in 5 Years" Campaign

RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surety One, Inc. is proud to announce its collaboration with Helping Education in support of the "50,000 Students in 5 Years" Campaign, an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students across North Carolina. This contribution underscores Surety One, Inc.'s commitment to community support, particularly in the realm of reading education.

The "50,000 Students in 5 Years" campaign seeks to provide educational resources, literacy mentorship, and support to students across North Carolina, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed. A special mention goes to C. Constantin Poindexter, who not only offered this financial support but also volunteers as a tutor with the WakeTogether initiative. Over the past school year, Constantin has dedicated his time to one-on-one support of students at Lincoln Heights Elementary, demonstrating a hands-on commitment to the community. "We could not do this work without financial support and volunteer tutors like Constantin!" said William Gibson, President and CEO of Helping Education.

Surety One, Inc. routinely contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, hungry, and less fortunate members of the communities that it serves, with a particular focus on the needs of children and young adults. By standing agreement, all donations to approved non-profits and community support groups are matched by C. Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation, amplifying the impact of their mutual philanthropic goals.

This donation and volunteerism highlight the core values of Surety One, Inc., its Team, and its founder. The Surety One Team's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of young people is evidenced by its recent partnership with Mr. Gibson and his superlative group of collaborators. For more information about the "50,000 Students in 5 Years" Campaign and how you can get involved, please visit https://helpingeducation.org/ or call (833) 726-8885.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected].

