Surety One, Inc. CEO Gifts Frequent Flier Miles to Social Good

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Surety One, Inc., Constantin Poindexter has this week transferred one quarter of one million frequent flier miles to the "AA Miles for Social Good" program. The benefit of the mileage package is spread among the program facilitator's preferred charities which support humanitarian efforts, feeding the hungry and disaster response.

Said Poindexter, "I made this donation as part of my ongoing efforts to support organizations that contribute to the eradication of hunger, alleviate suffering due to poverty and promote the health of children. Financial contributions are the standard but I am always pondering novel ways to meet the specific needs of the more vulnerable members of my communities. These people need resources far more than I need a handful of flight upgrades."

The American Airlines Social Good program reserves all rights to the disbursement of mileage gifts however there are three organizations that enjoy partner agreements with the social good project. Per AA, "The Red Cross prevents and relieves suffering through disaster relief, health services and blood donations. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that provides food and services to those in need. UNICEF's Change for Good program raises funds to benefit children around the world."

Says Poindexter, "In my youth I was taught that 'faith may be lost in sight, hope ends in fruition, but charity extends beyond the grave.' I make a regular effort to incorporate this ideal in my daily life and remember that there are so many that don't enjoy the many blessings that I do."

