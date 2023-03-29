Surety One, Inc. Chief Underwriter Acquires Cannabis Insurance Certification

An Insurance News Net, Inc. Feature

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 22nd of March, Surety One, Inc. CEO and chief underwriter Constantin Poindexter was awarded the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation. Poindexter joins one of twelve graduates of the specialty program offered by the National Underwriter's ALM PC360 education platform, the designation requires that candidates complete six courses and their respective examinations. Course materials cover a range of cannabis business risk management topics including real estate, workers' compensation, claims handling, banking and finance.

Per ALM, "Created with the learning needs of insurance producers, agents, risk managers, and those in various areas of the cannabis business in mind, CICS is the most complete professional learning program available for industry professionals seeking to master the complex and ever-evolving subject of cannabis insurance coverage. The program was created by ALM's subject matter experts and thought leaders in conjunction with multiple insurance, legal and cannabis industry experts."

Said Constantin Poindexter of the CICS diploma program, "This was really interesting stuff. There was some cross-over from general P&C because cannabis operators need many of the same coverages as any other business, however cannabis industry-specific perils and untested waters in the claims space of this class require unique or perhaps novel thinking about the management of risk. Johanna Abshear and her team at ALM were instrumental in helping me navigate through the work. I am impressed with the completeness of the learning package and with ALM's support."

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationwide, in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected].

