Surety One, Inc. Establishes Employee Charitable Matching Program

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surety One, Inc. announced today the launch of a new corporate charitable matching program through which the company will match employee donations to approved nonprofit organizations dollar-for-dollar, up to $2,500 per employee per year. The initiative is designed to enhance the impact of employee generosity while focusing philanthropic support on organizations whose missions align with the firm's core values of community resilience, children's health, hunger relief, and educational advancement.

The Surety One, Inc. Team, setting or goals for giving!

The program enables employees to direct financial support to one or more of Surety One, Inc.'s vetted nonprofit partners throughout the year. Whether employees choose to give to medical research foundations, youth development organizations, or community assistance groups, the company will match those contributions to increase reach and real-world benefit.

"I am deeply pleased to formalize this program and elevate the good work our team already participates in," said C. Constantin Poindexter, CEO of Janus Assurance Re and Founder of Surety One, Inc. This initiative reflects who we are, a firm built on responsibility, mutual support, love of our neighbor, and the belief that every contribution matters. The Team embraced this idea enthusiastically, all voicing their commitment to giving when we first opened a discussion about this."

In addition to the corporate match, all employee donations will be further matched personally by Mr. Poindexter and by the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation, multiplying the impact of every dollar contributed and significantly increasing the total funds directed to charitable causes.

Through this layered match structure, a single employee donation has the power to become triple its value, allowing even modest contributions to produce measurable change in the communities the company serves.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds. The company is domiciled in Puerto Rico and licensed nationally throughout the United States, as well as in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. With a global footprint and a commitment to local social responsibility in the many markets that it services, Surety One, Inc. demonstrates its leadership in the surety industry while simultaneously strengthening communities through meaningful philanthropic investment.

For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Surety One, Inc.