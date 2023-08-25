Surety One, Inc. Supports New Mexico Kids

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent statistics released by the Annie E. Casey Kids Count, "a distressing 111,000 children live in poverty in the State of New Mexico, a full quarter of the state's youth." The report also paints a bleak picture of academic achievement, reporting, "79% of fourth graders struggling with reading, 87% of eighth graders falling behind in math, and 23% of high school students failing to graduate." The New Mexico Children's Foundation, established by former first lady Alice King, provides meaningful and crucial support to community-based non-profit programs that directly address these challenges.

On Thursday, August 24th, the Foundation's executive director Eileen Berry visited Surety One, Inc.'s Raleigh, North Carolina office for a lunch and reception. The Surety One Team delivered a donation of $10,000 to Ms. Berry for the Children's Foundation General Fund, with sincere hopes that she and her colleagues will apply the same where most needed. Said CEO Constantin Poindexter about the Foundation's work, "We offer a lot of support to charitable foundations that focus specifically on childhood health, welfare and academic development. Eileen and her crew over there work hard to make a difference in their community with a pretty tight budget. I really am impressed with these folks and gladly offer our support."

Per the Foundation, "Since 1992, the MNCF has granted $2.2 million to 239 non-profit organizations in all thirty-three counties of New Mexico. These grants have been a unique source of funding for scores of programs that provide critical services for children in the state's most rural settings."

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationwide, in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominican Republic. Per standing agreement, all charitable donations made by Surety One, Inc. are matched by the company's CEO from personal resources. For more information about Surety One, Inc, the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation or The Surety One, Inc. scholarship program, call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected].

