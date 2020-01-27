Surety One, Inc.'s CEO Named to Governor's Council of Charitable Foundation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19th, 2019, the Ann Richards School Foundation notified Constantin Poindexter, Surety One, Inc.'s chief executive officer of his inclusion in the organization's Governor's Council. Membership in the Council is determined by level of donor contribution in support of the non-profit's mission.

The Ann Richards School Foundation exists to ensure that students of the Ann Richard School for Young Women Leaders "gain the confidence and skills to apply, attend and graduate from college." Per the executive director, "[gifts] empower young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and support school enrichment programs; STEM curriculum to prepare our girls to become leaders in careers where women are traditionally under-represented, college visits, advising and parent programming to help each student find her best college fit, and professional development to keep teachers on the cutting edge of innovative learning."

Poindexter commented, "I have two wonderful daughters. I hope that they will mature in to a world full of equal opportunities to learn, grow and find their own happiness. I am pleased to support the mission of the Richards Foundation. Its goals align with mine in many ways. Being the wind beneath the wings of young women seeking higher education is noble and necessary."

The Ann Richards School Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Austin, Texas. Visit https://www.annrichardsschool.org/foundation/ways-to-help/ to learn how to donate.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance general agency specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico and licensed in all fifty states, Canada and U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about Surety One, Inc. visit https://SuretyOne.com, call (787) 333-0222 or email 233094@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Surety One, Inc.