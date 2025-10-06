Surf Bio to Participate in the 5th Annual Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Virtual 1×1 Forum

Company to Highlight SnapShot™ Technology for High-Concentration, Subcutaneous Biologic Delivery

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf Bio, a biopharmaceutical company transforming the delivery of antibodies and biologics, announced today that Bryan Mazlish, CEO, will participate in the 5th Annual Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Virtual 1×1 Forum being held October 14-15, 2025.

During the conference, Mr. Mazlish will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, showcasing Surf Bio's business and development strategy, including advancements with its proprietary SnapShot™ technology platform. SnapShot is designed to enable subcutaneous administration of ultra-high doses of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other biologics, addressing challenges related to access, manufacturability, and healthcare system capacity. With biologic drug pipelines rapidly expanding, innovative delivery solutions like SnapShot™ have the potential to reduce the burden on infusion centers, improve patient access, and streamline manufacturing for biopharma partners.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: 5th Annual Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company

Virtual 1×1 Forum Date: October 14-15, 2025 Registration: https://www.needhamco.com/conferences/5th-needham-private-

biotech-and-medtech-virtual-1x1-forum/

About Surf Bio:

Surf Bio is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the delivery of antibodies and biologics via its SnapShot™ technology platform. Powered by the Company's proprietary polymer, SnapShot enables the development of ultra-high concentration formulations of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and biologics that can be administered using a single, standard autoinjector shot. To date, in-vitro and in-vivo safety and efficacy data have demonstrated that SnapShot enables drug developers to produce very high concentration, subcutaneous formulations of novel mAbs and biologics. For more information about Surf Bio, visit www.surf.bio.

