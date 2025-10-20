Surf Bio to Present SnapShot™ Platform at PODD 2025, Showcasing Potential to Transform Subcutaneous Delivery of High-Dose Biologic Therapies

PODD 2025 presentation will spotlight SnapShot's ability to deliver ultra-high concentration doses of mAbs and biologics via standard subcutaneous injection

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf Bio, a biopharmaceutical company transforming the delivery of antibodies and biologics, announced today that its SnapShot™ technology platform will be featured in an oral presentation at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery 2025 Conference (PODD 2025), taking place October 27–28, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Surf Bio's CEO, Bryan Mazlish, will deliver a presentation titled, "Surf SnapShot™ Technology: Ultra-Concentrated Subcutaneous Biologics via Standard Manufacturing Processes" at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, October 27 in Conference Room IB. The presentation will detail SnapShot's scientific foundation, in-vitro and in-vivo performance, and commercial relevance in a healthcare environment that is rapidly shifting toward more patient-centered, decentralized care.

SnapShot is designed to deliver ultra-high concentrations of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and biologic therapies via a single subcutaneous injection using standard autoinjector devices. Powered by Surf Bio's proprietary, patent-protected surfactant polymer, the platform enables protein concentrations of up to 600 mg/mL and dose delivery up to 1,000 mg, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in biologic formulation and delivery.

"Monoclonal antibodies and biologics remain at the forefront of innovation, yet most still require time-consuming intravenous infusion," said Bryan Mazlish, CEO of Surf Bio. "SnapShot enables a radical shift in how these therapies are delivered from multi-hour IV infusions to fast at-home injections in seconds. As a result, we believe SnapShot has the potential to redefine the accessibility, economics, and patient experience of biologic treatment. We look forward to connecting with pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders at PODD 2025 to explore partnership opportunities that can leverage this platform."

Surf Bio will be available throughout the conference for one-on-one meetings. Meetings can be scheduled through the conference's partnering system.

About Surf Bio:

Surf Bio is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the delivery of antibodies and biologics via its SnapShot™ technology platform. Powered by the Company's proprietary polymer, SnapShot enables the development of ultra-high concentration formulations of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and biologics that can be administered using a single, standard autoinjector shot. To date, in-vitro and in-vivo safety and efficacy data have demonstrated that SnapShot enables drug developers to produce very high concentration, subcutaneous formulations of novel mAbs and biologics. Surf Bio was launched by the founders of Bigfoot Biomedical and AGC to commercialize a breakthrough drug delivery technology developed in the Appel lab at Stanford University. For more information about Surf Bio, visit www.surf.bio.

