SURF CITY USA® KICKS OFF WELLNESS MONTH: A CELEBRATION OF HEALTH, MINDFULNESS AND COMMUNITY

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Huntington Beach , the private, non-profit destination management organization of Huntington Beach, today announced the launch of the inaugural Wellness Month , a month-long celebration designed to showcase the breadth of spa, fitness and wellness experiences. Running January 5 through February 1, visitors and residents can kickstart their new year with clarity, activity and self-care by exploring everything from adrenaline-pumping races to tranquil spa treatments, such as:

Paséa Hotel & Spa's Full Moon Radiant Reset invites wellness-seekers to pause, breathe, and realign for the first full moon of 2026. With admission starting at $35, the session includes a 50-minute, expert-led sound bath and an hour of intention setting.

Enjoy free yoga Sundays at Kimpton Shorebreak, open to the public.

Runners can partake in the 2026 Surf City Marathon, held from January 30 - February 1, 2026. The award-winning, Boston-Marathon-qualifying Surf City Marathon is one of the best courses in the country.

"Wellness Month is an invitation for residents and visitors alike to slow down, breathe deeply, and savor everything Huntington Beach has to offer," said Omark A. Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Huntington Beach. "Throughout the month, Surf City USA® will spotlight a range of activities, including yoga, spa experiences, the Surf City Marathon, and opportunities to eat healthy while enjoying the destination's incredible coastal dining, to name a few. We encourage everyone to discover their own path to well-being amidst the rolling waves in Surf City USA®."

