Surf Stadium Japan Begins Construction of a PerfectSwell® World Class Surfing Facility in Shizunami

"This project is the realization of a vision 4 years in the making. Our goal has always been to contribute to the deep and vibrant surf culture in Makinohara," said Tooshihiko Adachi, CEO of SSJ. "With our project we will be able to expand the surfing community by offering recreational surf and at the same time contribute to athlete development."

"In the near future wave pools will be a key part of optimal training with repeat made-to-order waves." said Kimifumi Imoto, Director, Nippon Surfing Association. "PerfectSwell Surf Stadium Japan will offer international Surf Teams the opportunity to train in an environment that closely mimics ocean conditions with natural sets at similar wave and set frequencies found in the ocean."

"We are well aware of the level of effort to have surfing approved for the 2020 Olympics. Hats off to the International Surfing Association for this extraordinary accomplishment." said Bruce McFarland, CEO of AWM. "Surfing will be on the world stage in Japan. AWM is extremely honored to work with the visionaries at SSJ and participate in the growth of the local and global surf community."

Surf Stadium Japan is founded on principals of community and giving back whose mission is to further the strong surfing spirit that is already thriving in Shizunami.

American Wave Machines is the leading wave technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com

