Surface Haptics Markets, 2030 - Opportunities in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, & Aerospace

The global surface haptics end-user application market is segmented into aerospace, automotive consumer electronics, gaming and AR/VR, healthcare, advertising & digital signage and other markets.

Haptic technology stimulates a sense of touch in electronic devices by using different forces, motions or vibrations. Surface haptics focuses on the stimulation of a sense of touch in flat surfaces including computer screens, displays, smartphones, etc. The technology has come to the fore over the last few years, moving from development to production.

As the market for smartphones and tablets reaches maturity, consumers are seeking features beyond functionality. Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) is a fast-growing sector but has significant usability and safety issues that can be resolved with the use of surface haptic technology. This report assesses the latest technical developments in the surface haptics market including:

Surface haptics competitive analysis

The key players in the global surface haptics market are profiled including products and target markets.



This report will answer the following questions:

How large is the current market for surface haptics?

What is the status of these technology areas?

What is driving the deployment of these technologies?

What are the potential market opportunities?

Who are developing these technologies and in what market?

Report contents include:

Stage of commercialization for surface haptics, from basic research to market entry.

Market revenues forecast to 2030.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for surface haptics including revenues, growth rates, geographical split etc.

In-depth company profiles, including products and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Recent industry developments.

Companies profiled in the report include Tanvas, Kyocera, Microsoft, Aito BV, Bosch, Nidec Corporation and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary

1.1 The importance of haptics

1.2 Current state of the art in haptics

1.2.1 Motor vibration.

1.2.2 Electrostatic forces

1.2.3 Ultrasonic lubrification

1.3 Opportunities in consumer electronics

1.4 Opportunities in automotive

1.5 Opportunities in aerospace

1.6 Recent developments in haptic technology

1.7 Global market, historical, current and forecasted to 2030

1.7.1 Revenues

1.7.2 By market

1.7.3 By region

1.8 Key players



2 Research methodology and scope



3 Surface Haptics Technology Overview

3.1 Haptic devices

3.1.1 3D

3.1.2 2D (surface haptics)

3.2 Surface haptics technologies

3.2.1 Electrotactile actuators

3.2.1.1 Methods for tactile stimulation

3.2.1.2 Tactile actuators

3.2.1.3 Electrotactile stimulation

3.2.2 Thermal actuators

3.2.3 Mechanical actuators

3.2.3.1 Pin arrays

3.2.3.2 Deformable devices

3.2.3.3 Electrostatic

3.2.3.4 Microfluidic

3.2.3.5 Shape memory alloys

3.2.3.6 Rheological fluids

3.2.3.8 Haptic jamming

3.2.3.9 Ultrasonic transducers

3.2.3.10 Electromagnetic: ERMS, LRAS, VCMS

3.2.3.11 Acoustic vibration

3.2.3.12 Tactile overlays

3.2.3.13 Variable-friction surfaces

3.2.4 Nanomaterials in surface haptics

3.2.5 Comparative analysis of surface haptics technologies-advantages and disadvantages

3.3 Surface haptics SWOT analysis



4 Markets for surface haptics

4.1 Consumer electronics

4.1.1 Market drivers

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.2.1 Touchpanels

4.1.2.2 Monitors

4.1.2.3 Wearables

4.1.3 Global market revenue estimates

4.2 Automotive

4.2.1 Market drivers

4.2.2 Applications

4.2.2.1 HMI

4.2.3 Global market revenue estimates

4.3 Gaming and AR/VR

4.3.1 Market drivers

4.3.2 Applications

4.3.3 Global market revenue estimates

4.4 Healthcare

4.4.1 Market drivers

4.4.2 Applications

4.4.3 Global market revenue estimates

4.5 Aerospace

4.5.1 Market drivers

4.5.2 Applications

4.5.3 Global market revenue estimates

4.6 Advertising and digital signage

4.6.1 Market drivers

4.6.2 Applications

4.6.3 Global market revenue estimates

4.7 Other markets



5 Patenting



6 Company Profiles



7 Research centre and academia



8 References



Companies Mentioned



Aito BV

Bosch

Fujitsu

Kyocera

Microsoft

Nidec Corporation

Sony

Tanvas

Teslasuit

