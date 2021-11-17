Surfly Honored by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Brands to Connect Efficiently with Customers with its cutting-edge Visual Engagement Technology

Surfly's Interaction Middleware technology enables rapid deployment of collaborative functionalities, transforming existing online journeys with minimal effort. Its dedicated team of more than 40 technocrats addresses the specific requirements of enterprises across industries (such as financial services, insurance, banking, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications), thereby allowing brands to connect efficiently with customers by recreating a face-to-face experience. Moreover, business agents can observe an accurate, near real-time visual representation of the customer's browser (while other open windows remain hidden), allowing them to navigate a website, web portal, or mobile application (app) together in real time. Ultimately, this solution turns any customer interaction into a collaborative session.

According to Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan, Riana Barnard, "The solution allows both parties to navigate together; agents can instantly see the customer's issues or start a joint web session to illustrate or explain a concept. Surfly's solution distinguishes itself by its code-free deployment; there is no need to download or install code to begin using it. This capability is a game-changer; removing this hurdle makes deployment faster and simpler."

Surfly's Co-browsing solution enables businesses to achieve a high customer engagement experience. Companies no longer need to rely on external meeting tools and can transform their existing web applications into a full-featured collaborative platform. This ability enables any company to create a customer experience that is seamless, fully branded, compliant, and can take place across the full web. For example, a business agent can use the visual engagement technology to have real-time collaboration sessions with potential customers, guide customers through a web portal that explains the benefits of a product or service, assist customers in completing an online purchase, fill out a form, e-sign an agreement, help customers navigate a website to complete a specific task, or diagnose and resolve customer issues.

Federico Teveles, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, states, "The core Interaction Middleware technology enhances clients' customer experience and business service capabilities. As it runs on top of any company's existing platform, it makes requests to any application from a newly-created content delivery network; thereby, transforming the end-user organization's platform into a fully collaborative space."

The advanced solution truly distinguishes itself through best-in-breed capabilities, such as its ability to surf the full web and its code-free deployment delivered within an ecosystem that complies with outstanding security and data management standards. With its proprietary technology and commitment to innovation that drives unprecedented value for customers and end-users, Surfly earns the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

