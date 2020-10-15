Surfside Launches Measurement and Insights Platform for Cannabis Brands and Retailers

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), a leading provider of advertising and customer data technology focused on the cannabis industry, today announced the wider availability of Motion Signals - its proprietary data-led platform that allows companies to visualize consumer attributes tied to media, online behaviors and in-store actions.

Through this platform, cannabis brands and advertisers can access consumer-level insights such as purchases, visitation, demographics and behaviors associated directly with their online and offline customer data. The 'Hyperlocal' feature enables brands and retailers to inspect, analyze and compare customer profiles, purchase trends and visitation metrics across dispensaries or audiences. Companies can then leverage these behavioral and visitation insights for strategic opportunities by directly activating consumer data and audiences for omni-channel targeted marketing efforts.

"We are excited to release this capability and to help unlock new potential for cannabis companies to significantly increase profitability, gain a competitive advantage, and utilize technology which, until now, has only been available to major retailers such as Amazon and Walmart," said Michael Blanche, Co-Founder of Surfside. "These technologies are integral components to our larger platform vision, with the goal of helping industry operators use actionable identifiers and measurement solutions to strengthen revenue streams and achieve long-term success with clear representation of key business metrics like Visitation, Return on Ad Spend and Customer Lifetime Value."

In developing these capabilities, Surfside has strengthened its first party data onboarding solutions to ensure privacy and consumer safety is at the forefront, while providing businesses with a technology that protects and enhances usability of their customer data. The company aims to encourage clients to take creative reign of their datasets while maintaining ownership and portability as they begin to derive value from their data across different marketing and business efforts.

"Surfside's platform provides unparalleled metrics when measuring our media campaigns back to store visitation and sales. Integrating additional insights around how our dispensaries are performing in comparison to nearby competitors further allows us to optimize and tailor media campaigns to continue our growth," said Jamal Motlagh, SVP of Marketing at Ascend Wellness Holdings.

As part of the release, Surfside is extending early access to a select number of cannabis operators. Interested parties may register here: https://www.surfside.io/early-access .

About Surfside

Since its inception, Surfside has been on a mission to build an ecosystem of products that make customer acquisition smarter, faster and more engaging for modern brands. By combining a single customer view with advanced audience modeling, media activation, and cross-channel measurement, Surfside empowers clients to find and attract qualified consumers through monetization of their online and in-store audiences.

Media Contact:

Carrie Booze

North 6th Agency

[email protected]

(212) 334-9753, ext. 142

SOURCE Surfside Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.surfside.io

