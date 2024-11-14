SurfYogaBeer Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Unbeatable 2024 Black Friday Deals

Join the #1 Active & Social Travel Brand on an Adventure of a Lifetime

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SurfYogaBeer (SYB), the world's leading active and social adventure company, is poised to once again disrupt the travel industry by offering significant deals on its newest, never before released mega roster of Nicaraguan adventures, which will all be available as part of its third annual SYB Black Friday Spectacular.

In celebration of its decade of adventure, on this upcoming Black Friday (November 29), SYB is offering deals across its entire catalog of Nicaraguan adventures - 15 total excursions throughout 2025 to choose from - and up to $300 off select retreats, ONLY during the year's biggest day of sales.

Since its founding retreat in November 2014, SurfYogaBeer has redefined adventure travel by seamlessly blending fitness, wellness, and social connection in spectacular locations. Over the past decade, SYB has grown into the leading active & social travel brand, recognized for delivering exhilarating experiences that balance activities like surfing, running, hiking and more, alongside mindfulness practices like yoga, all within a like-minded, supportive community.

However, one destination stands out as the ultimate adventure that truly represents all aspects of Surf-Yoga-Beer: Nicaragua. So, in honor of its banner milestone year, the company has decided to quadruple-down on its retreats to the country throughout 2025, which SYB has been visiting since the very beginning.

"In terms of our name and culture, Nicaragua is the ultimate destination that speaks to every aspect of SurfYogaBeer," said Mantas Zvinas, Founder and CEO of SurfYogaBeer. "For us, it's all about creating balance within all our trips, so between surfing, fitness and daily excursions, movement and mindfulness with yoga, and late-night dance parties and never-ending laughter with a beverage in hand, Nicaragua fully encompasses adventure and the SYB ethos!"

2025 SYB Black Friday Deals - Nicaragua

Jan 2–Jan 21 - Reset & Recharge Remote ($300 deal)

Jan 28–Feb 2 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Feb 2–Feb 7 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Feb 7–Feb 12 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Feb 20–Feb 25 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Feb 25–Mar 2 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Mar 2–Mar 21 - Reset & Recharge Remote ($300 deal)

Mar 21–Mar 26 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Mar 26–Mar 31 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Mar 31–Apr 5 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($150 deal)

Oct 16–Dec 16 - Yoga Teacher Training Academy ($300 deal)

Nov 6–Nov 11 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($300 deal)

Nov 11–Nov 16 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($300 deal)

Nov 18–Nov 23 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($300 deal)

Nov 25–Nov 30 - SurfYogaBeer Classic ($300 deal)

2024 Black Friday Deals Time/Date

The SYB Black Friday Spectacular will only take place this year on Friday, November 29, from 10:00AM ET through 11:59PM ET. Travelers are encouraged to book early, as these highly sought-after trips sell quickly, and spots will be limited as space allows.

With SurfYogaBeer's signature balance of surfing, yoga, and social activities, these limited-time deals provide the perfect opportunity to join the SYB community and celebrate a decade of unforgettable travel adventures to one of its very first destinations.

10 Years of Adventure, Wellness, and Community

Since its inception, SYB has revolutionized the travel industry by combining the best of both worlds: thrilling outdoor activities and meaningful wellness practices, all infused with the joy of social connection. With tens of thousands of adventurers already transformed by the SurfYogaBeer experience, the company continues to grow and innovate, constantly introducing new trips and enhancing the sense of community that makes SYB so special.

Whether catching waves in San Juan Del Sur or Taghazout, exploring the stunning landscapes of Iceland and Ireland, shredding some snow in Chamonix or Hokkaido, or unwinding with sunset yoga along the Amalfi Coast or Canggu, travelers will be part of an active lifestyle that's been bringing people together for 10 amazing years.

"Our 10-year milestone is a testament to the incredible community that has embraced SurfYogaBeer over the years, and our philosophy of balance and connection," added Zvinas. "As we celebrate this incredible anniversary, we're excited to offer our best-ever Black Friday deals so that even more can join us to experience the truest form of SYB in Nicaragua, one of the most magical places anywhere in the world."

To explore available trips, view pricing, and secure a spot on an unforgettable SYB adventure, visit www.surfyogabeer.com and follow SYB on all social media: @surfyogabeer on IG, @surfyogabeer on YT and @surfyogabeerofficial on TT.

About SurfYogaBeer

SurfYogaBeer (SYB) is a New York City-based travel and adventures company focusing on global, local and private retreats, offering solo and group trips to multiple international destinations for most ages and all fitness levels. Anchored in movement, SurfYogaBeer's curated active and social adventures cultivate lifelong friendships and bucket list experiences that travelers will share around the dinner table for years to follow. Through meditative yoga flows, big workouts, epic surf lessons and local exploration, discovering nutritious cuisines, and often Salsa dancing late into the night, guests sign up for SYB trips to experience community, healthy routines, and a sense of belonging. SYB designs and curates all adventures to bring out your best, healthiest, and most authentic self, so regardless if you sign up alone or with friends, everyone quickly agrees that it's not the destination that matters, it's how you experience that world and who is by your side. Ultimately, SurfYogaBeer inspires action and instills adventure. So come catch a wave with SYB. The water is nice.

