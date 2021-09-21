Surge Energy America Announces Phil Webb, Chief Operating Officer, Elects to Retire

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces J. Phillip (Phil) Webb has elected to retire from the company effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Webb has served as the Chief Operating Officer since the founding of the company.

"I would like to thank Phil for his significant and outstanding contributions to Surge," CEO Linhua Guan said. "Phil's leadership has been instrumental in the success of Surge as well as the development of culture and values of the company."

"It has been an honor to serve as COO of Surge since its founding," said Mr. Webb. "The commitment, effort, and perseverance of our employees is greatly appreciated and has enabled us to continually achieve outstanding results over the past 6 years."

Phil will remain as COO until his retirement on December 31.

Effective January 1, 2022, Chris Alonzo, Vice President of Development, Joe Fleming, Vice President of Operations, and CJ Liu, Chief Geologist will begin reporting to the CEO and in combination will have the responsibility to lead the asset development, operations, and exploration for Surge.

Also, effective January 1, 2022, Travis Guidry will be promoted from Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations to Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations and oversee strategic planning, acquisitions and divestitures, and investor relations and will continue to report to the CEO.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a December 2020 Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas. Surge was the only oil and gas production company recognized by the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Lists in both 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

