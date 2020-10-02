Surge Energy America Recognized on Houston Business Journal's 2020 Middle Market 50 List

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy") announces being recognized on the Houston Business Journal's 2020 Middle Market 50 list.

The list of finalists for this award was announced by Houston Business Journal on August 3, 2020. Surge Energy was one of three upstream oil and gas production companies on the list. On October 1, 2020, the ranking of the finalists was announced by Houston Business Journal.

The Middle Market 50 recognizes the top 50 mid-size public and private companies in the Houston area. Ranking of the companies for this award is based on recent percentage revenue growth. Honorees will be featured in the print edition of Houston Business Journal on October 2, 2020.

"Surge's impressive track record of growth and strong operational execution is an example of the employees' innovation and dedication to the successful development of our assets," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 93,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

