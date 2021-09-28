Surge Energy America Selected as 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist in Four Categories

Surge Energy was announced as a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibility Award (Diversified), Deal of the Year (Strategic), and Rising Star Company Award categories. Surge Energy's CEO Linhua Guan was named a finalist in the Chief Trailblazer of the Year category.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry", the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories spanning the entire energy complex.

The entry for the Corporate Social Responsibility Award (Diversified) was based on Surge Energy's water and power management programs. Surge Energy's water management infrastructure consists of produced water recycling infrastructure and pipelines. Over 65 million total barrels of freshwater have been conserved since the inception of the Company's water recycling program. Additionally, the water pipeline system eliminated approximately 500,000 truck trips on local roads and saved over 5 million truck miles in 2020 which eliminates emissions associated with diesel trucks. Surge Energy commissioned an electrical substation in 2020, which nearly eliminates well-site generator usage and significantly decreases GHG emissions. This emissions reduction is estimated to be approximately 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. A second substation is planned in 2022.

"Surge is proud to be recognized by S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards," stated Guan. "Being recognized as finalists for four awards demonstrates Surge's innovation, commitment to excellence, strong track record of delivering results, and commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability."

Jenny Salinas, Vice President, Marketing, S&P Global Platts commented, "This year's complement of 196 finalists truly indicates the outstanding innovation and supreme leadership occurring in so many sectors across our industries. Companies are tackling critical issues such as emissions control, digitization, investment to improve the quality of life, and so much more. We are proud to honor these individuals and companies on their achievements."

The Global Energy Awards' independent panel of esteemed judges will select winners for each award category from the corresponding group of finalists. The 'Energy Company of the Year' will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.

The winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala on December 9th in New York City. This year, the event will be held in person at Cipriani Wall Street and will follow all Covid related guidelines. Expected attendance is 400 energy, financial, and business executives.

To view the complete list of Award categories and finalists, as well as more information on the Awards and upcoming ceremony, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a December 2020 Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas. Surge was the only oil and gas production company recognized by the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Lists in both 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

