Surge Energy Announces Listing in Houston Chronicle's Top Private Companies

News provided by

Surge Energy

21 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it was listed in the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 Private Companies headquartered in Houston, TX as published on June 18, 2023.

Surge Energy Ranked 16th on the list of top private companies as determined by the Houston Chronicle. The list is based on 2022 revenues and was published in the Houston Chronicle 100 on June 18, 2022. Of the companies listed in the top 20, Surge Energy is the largest exploration and production operator and is the youngest company listed. This is the third consecutive year the Company has been listed in the top 20. 

"Being recognized on the Houston Chronicle's Top Private Companies list demonstrates the strength of our people and assets," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "2022 was a record-breaking year for Surge for oil and gas production, revenue, adjusted EBITDAX, and net income and we look forward to continuing to deliver strong results into the future."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 161,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of year-end 2022. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 832-333-2400

SOURCE Surge Energy

Also from this source

Surge Energy America Announces the Company's Eight-Year Anniversary

Surge Energy America Announces Strong 2022 Sustainability and Financial Performance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.