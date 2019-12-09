Surge of growth has IDx build new executive team

Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO, succeeds Gary Seamans as Executive Chairman. John Bertrand succeeds Abramoff as CEO. Additional executive changes include the appointment of Seth Rainford, as President and COO, and Danika Simonson to the newly created role of Chief of Staff. With this leadership team, IDx is poised for significant growth in 2020.

Newly appointed CEO Bertrand brings over a decade of healthcare technology experience to IDx, previously holding a variety of executive roles at Epic Systems. During his 13-year career with Epic, Bertrand led cross-functional teams in a variety of product, customer success, and business development roles with a focus on growth. Most recently Bertrand served as Executive in Residence at 8VC, a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on healthcare technology. His time in this space focused on the application of artificial intelligence and computer vision in healthcare.

"John is an amazing person who is deeply passionate about autonomous AI's promise to lower cost, improve quality, and increase access," said Abramoff. "He is determined to radically transform healthcare delivery and has a proven track record of successfully executing go-to-market strategy and accelerating growth at numerous companies, which is exactly what we need as market demand rapidly increases."

Abramoff's succession as Executive Chairman follows Gary Seamans' recent resignation. Seamans served as Chairman and CEO of IDx from 2011-2018, playing an integral role in the company's breakthrough FDA clearance for the first autonomous AI diagnostic system in any field of medicine. His many accomplishments during his tenure include leading the company through multiple rounds of funding and recruiting influential directors to the IDx board: Stefan Abrams; Senator Bill Frist, MD; Martin Carver; and Ambassador Howard Leach.

"Gary was an amazing mentor for me and has provided a tremendous source of leadership to the team at IDx, inspiring staff to accomplish what had never been done before – autonomous AI in medicine," said Abramoff. "I take great pride in what we were able to accomplish together and appreciate his significant contributions to the company. We wish him well in his retirement."

About IDx

IDx is a leading AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare. Founded in 2010 by a team of world-renowned clinician scientists, the company is focused on developing clinically-aligned autonomous algorithms that detect disease in medical images. By enabling diagnostic assessment in primary care settings, IDx aims to increase patient access to high-quality, affordable disease detection.

The company's first product, IDx-DR, is an FDA-cleared AI-based diagnostic system that detects diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. IDx is developing additional AI-based diagnostic systems for the detection of macular degeneration, glaucoma, stroke risk and ear infection.

