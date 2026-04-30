Surgent Joins UWorld to Build the Future of Accounting Education with a Complete Learning Ecosystem

UWorld and Surgent will now deliver a fully integrated approach to professional education, with industry-leading CPE and globally trusted exam prep working together

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, today announces the acquisition of Surgent Accounting & Financial Education from the KnowFully Learning Group portfolio.

The deal bolsters UWorld Accounting and UWorld Finance's current Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA®), and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) exam review courses with the addition of Surgent's:

UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, has acquired Surgent Accounting & Financial Education. With Surgent’s strong continuing-education business, UWorld helps students and professionals pass their certification tests with confidence and stay current with evolving regulations and industry trends so they are successful throughout their careers.

"We take great pride in UWorld Accounting's comprehensive review courses that guide candidates through high-stakes CPA, CMA and CFA exams," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "With Surgent's strong continuing-education business, we can now help students and professionals pass their certification tests with confidence and stay current with evolving regulations and industry trends so they are successful throughout their careers."

UWorld will continue to operate Surgent's products and services as usual, with no disruption to current offerings, partnerships or customer experience. Approximately 60 employees will join UWorld's roster of more than 800 across the United States and India. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Surgent has long set the pace with first-to-market, industry-leading CPE courses designed to keep professionals ahead of changing regulations and real-world demands," said Liz Kolar, Executive Vice President of Surgent Accounting & Financial Education. "Now, as part of UWorld, we have a world-class solution that redefines how accounting and finance professionals learn, grow, and succeed in their careers."

The Surgent acquisition marks UWorld's third in the accounting and finance education space. The company previously acquired Wiley Efficient Learning and Roger CPA Review® to build a more comprehensive platform for accounting and finance professionals.

UWorld, based in Coppell, Texas, is a privately held education technology company founded in 2001 by Pemmasani. KnowFully is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Houlihan Lokey served as lead financial advisor and Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP as legal advisor to KnowFully. Tyton Partners served as financial advisor and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as legal advisor to UWorld.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions, and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC